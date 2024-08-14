News

 > News > Culture

Known gamer John Carpenter is providing input for a new Halloween game

Two new Halloween games are in development, and one will feature input from John Carpenter.
14 Aug 2024 8:28
Leah J. Williams
halloween games john carpenter

Culture

Image: Boss Team Games

Share Icon

John Carpenter famously directed some of the best horror and adventure films of the 1970s and 1980s: The Thing, Halloween, They Live, Escape from New York, Big Trouble in Little China, and so on. He’s also famously an avid gamer, recently telling Insider that all he wanted was to “play video games and watch basketball” because “that’s all [he cared] about doing.”

In other interviews, he’s revealed a passion for Sonic the Hedgehog, Jak and Daxter, Fallout 76, Borderlands, Horizon Forbidden West, Crash Bandicoot, Ratchet and Clank, and Assassin’s Creed (particularly Valhalla).

That’s part of the reason why Carpenter collaborating on a new Halloween video game is such good news, on all fronts. As first reported by IGN, two new games based on John Carpenter’s 1978 film are currently in the works at Boss Team Games, the publisher behind Evil Dead: The Game. Both are reportedly being worked on by producers of the Halloween franchise, but one is specifically being developed with “input” from John Carpenter himself.

“As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly,” Carpenter said of the project.

Per a press release, these games will invite players to “relive moments from the film” by taking on classic character roles.

Update 14/8: One of upcoming Halloween games has been revealed as a retro-inspired arcade platformer. A trailer is embedded below, courtesy of IGN.

Given Boss Team has experience with asymmetric survival horror, we could assume the other game will be developed with this genre in mind, but it’s also worth noting that development on Evil Dead: The Game ceased less than two years after release, suggesting a lack of ongoing player support.

Halloween may corral more player interest, and the involvement of John Carpenter should certainly turn some more heads, so Boss Team might be encouraged to have another go. At the very least, it’s nice to see Carpenter getting the chance to work on video games. He’s spoken for years about his passions, and now is his chance to explore them more thoroughly.

“Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honoured to be working with Malek Akkad [Halloween producer] and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love,” Boss Team said.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
asus rog ally handheld console
?>
News

Valve confirms SteamOS support for ROG Ally and other PC handhelds

Valve has confirmed it will support SteamOS for competitor handheld devices.

Leah J. Williams
parallels 2024
?>
News

Parallels 2024: First speakers and ticket details revealed

Parallels 2024 will take place on 10 October, at Melbourne Town Hall.

Leah J. Williams
let's build a dungeon springloaded
?>
News

Let's Build a Zoo dev announces Let's Build a Dungeon

Let's Build a Dungeon lets you design your own virtual MMO and its many dungeons.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb baftas 2023 games awards nominations
?>
News

PS Plus: Game Catalogue for August 2024

Here's all the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in August 2024.

Leah J. Williams
two point museum game
?>
News

Two Point Studios' next game is Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum allows players to discover relics, and then create and manage their own museum.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login