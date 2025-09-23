Social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spinarac is to star in a new sports betting-themed show for SportsGrid.

Spinarac signed a multi-year deal with the sports-betting streaming network in October last year to serve as the face of its casino-themed content.

The new original concept series, Gimme Props, puts Spinarac at the mercy of the viewers as she will have to undertake a series of challenges involving unique props and scenarios suggested by fans.

It is a continuation of SportsGrid’s strategy to carve its own niche in the crowded sports betting arena, using personality-driven content.

SportsGrid’s New Props Star

Spinarac presently boasts 4.1 million followers on her Instagram account @_paige.renee and a further 461,000 on her YouTube channel @PaigeSpinarac.

SportsGrid CEO and co-founder Jeremy Stein, believes the new show, which debuted on September 23, plays to the strengths of its host.

“Paige’s popularity is unmatched,” he said.

“She has this incredible ability to connect with fans while delivering highly engaging, disruptive content that perfectly fits our mission at SportsGrid.

“Gimme Props isn’t just entertainment—it’s a new format that drives real engagement.”

Golf and social media influencer Paige Spinarac

Spinarac recently had a cameo appearance in Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmour 2 and believes this latest project with SportsGrid is the perfect way to blend engagement with entertainment.

“Gimme Props has been such an exciting project to work on because it brings my community directly into the creative process,” she said.

“The ideas are outrageous, fun, and unlike anything else in sports media right now.

“This series is about breaking the mould, embracing creativity, and building something that feels fresh and truly interactive.”

Who Is Paige Spinarac?

Spinarac is one of the most recognisable social media influencers working within sport, but one of the few who has actually played a sport professionally.

As a teenager she won five tournaments on Colorado’s junior golf circuit and earned a golf scholarship from the University of Arizona.

She played on the Cactus Tour in 2016, golf’s developmental tour for women, and in August of that year competed in her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament but failed to earn a card.

At around the same time her Instagram account went viral, thanks initially to an article on the Total Frat Move website.

Now with hundreds of thousands of followers, the contracts began to roll in and by 2017 she not only represented Parsons Xtreme Golf and its PXG clubs, she also became brand ambassador for golf app 18Birdies.

In 2021 she signed a deal with PointsBet, becoming a brand ambassador for the global sports betting operator as well as an on-screen personality, but that arrangement was discontinued in 2022 when the firm was sold to Fanatics.

She was announced as the new face of SportsGrid in an exclusive partnership sealed in October last year.