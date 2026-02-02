Fans of the Gears of War franchise have a lot to look forward to, with a live-action movie and a separate animated TV series coming soon to Netflix. Also, Gears of War: E-Day, the next video game in the franchise, is arriving this year.

The film is set to land on the popular streaming service first, before the adult-orientated animated series is expected to drop shortly after. Here’s everything we know about the two projects so far.

Netflix Acquires the Gears of War Rights

Netflix acquired the Gears of War rights in 2022, quickly announcing a new movie and animated TV show. After a period of silence, David Leitch was unveiled as the film’s director in 2025.

Leitch has been involved in several high-octane movies, including the John Wick franchise. He directed and produced Bullet Train and The Fall Guy, with How to Rob a Bank coming this year.

The talented Jon Spaihts is writing the screenplay for the Gears of War movie. Spaihts, who is also a successful executive producer, has worked on blockbuster films like The Darkest Hour, Passengers, and Dune (all movies).

With these two on board, the Gears of War movie promises to be epic. Netflix has given the flick a high budget, with Dave Bautista reportedly expressing interest in playing the iconic Marcus Fenix role.

Details are still scarce, but the movie is set to follow the games loosely while telling a new story in the familiar Gears of War universe. The film is currently in active development, with an expected 2027 release.

A TV series is also in the works, with the Netflix show being an adult-orientated animated series. The show will be based on the hit gaming series, with reports suggesting it will focus on the characters, backstories, and world of Sera.

The Coalition has been involved in all Gears of War games, including the upcoming 2026 title. With the game developer on board, expect authenticity and loyalty to the gaming franchise.

What We Know About Gears of War: E-Day

The Gears of War movie and TV show could release around the same time cycle as Gears of War: E-Day, Epic Games’ next entry in the Gears gaming franchise. E-Day is scheduled for a 2026 release, though the official date has yet to be confirmed.

The new game will be set 14 years before the original Gears, following a young Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago. E-Day gives us a glimpse into the early days of the Locust War and the desperate times that followed.

Fenix and Santiago form a brotherhood, as they fight for survival in Kalona City. It will be fascinating to see if E-Day’s plot shows up in the movie or TV show.

Gears of War games are praised for their stunning graphics and immersive worlds, and E-Day looks beautiful from the trailer and screenshots. The game will use the impressive Unreal Engine 5, offering high-fidelity visuals and enhanced frame rates.

E-Day is a confirmed Xbox Game Pass release, though a PS5 edition is expected down the line. Many one-time Xbox exclusives are now on Sony’s platform, including Forza, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Doom.