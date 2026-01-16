Fortnite x Minecraft Crossover Reportedly in Early Development

A highly anticipated Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration is rumored to be underway, pitting two of gaming’s biggest titans against each other in Epic’s battle royale universe.

Leaker AdiraFNInfo claims 90% confidence in the crossover, which was retweeted by reliable insider HYPEX known for accurate Fortnite scoops like the recent Bleach anime collab.

RUMOUR: There is info that FORTNITE x MINECRAFT is in development. If this collab comes it is not coming for many months but it is possible for Chapter 7.. pic.twitter.com/Otyy0jJrL7 — Adira (@AdiraFNInfo) January 14, 2026

Long Wait Ahead for Blocky Battle Royale

Development remains in early stages, with Adira estimating “many months” before launch potentially during Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 wraps in March, and Chapter 8 is eyed for late November, meaning fans could wait up to 10 months.

No specifics on skins, items, or modes yet, but Fortnite’s crossover history (South Park, Simpsons) suggests voxel inspired cosmetics like Creeper back blings or Steve outfits.

Leaks Keep Coming Amid Hot Rumors

Fortnite’s rumor mill is buzzing, Solo Leveling and Chainsaw Man anime crossovers eyed, plus confirmed Resident Evil Requiem. Minecraft stays fresh with 2026’s first drop featuring revamped baby mob models and craftable name tags.

Both games thrive on endless updates, Minecraft’s sandbox creativity meets Fortnite’s collab frenzy. Stay tuned for official word from Epic or Mojang.