Fortnite x Bleach Crossover Official Release Date and Leaked Skins Revealed

Fortnite continues to dominate the crossover scene, and fans of the iconic anime Bleach are finally getting their wish. Epic Games has officially teased a collaboration with the supernatural series, bringing Soul Reapers and their epic battles to the Battle Royale island.

Crossovers have long been a cornerstone of Fortnite’s appeal, bringing pop culture icons into its vibrant world. Recent additions have ranged from horror staples like Ghost Face during Fortnitemares to viral sensations such as Skibidi Toilet.

Anime partnerships have been particularly massive hits, featuring heavyweights like Attack on Titan, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dragon Ball. Now, Bleach joins the fray, promising action with its Zanpakuto-wielding heroes.

Bleach Hits Fortnite on December 20

Epic Games dropped a cryptic teaser trailer on the official Fortnite X account, confirming the Bleach crossover launches on December 20, 2025. This timing aligns perfectly with the start of the annual Winterfest event, setting the stage for festive Hollow hunting festivities.

Message received.

I can feel it.

Something is coming… pic.twitter.com/wpifS7zyvD — Fortnite (@Fortnite) December 14, 2025

Leaked Skins and Cosmetics

While Epic hasn’t detailed the full lineup yet, leaks from promotional posters spotted across social media and even a special advertising train in Japan have spilled the beans. Expect these four Bleach fan favourites to storm the Item Shop:

Ichigo Kurosaki – The substitute Soul Reaper with his signature orange hair and massive Zangetsu sword.

Rukia Kuchiki – The fierce Kuchiki heir, ready to freeze foes with Sode no Shirayuki.

Orihime Inoue – The healer with reality-bending powers and unwavering spirit.

Uryū Ishida – The Quincy prodigy, armed with his precision bow.

ALL BLEACH COLLAB SKINS REVEALED



– Ichigo Kurosaki

– Rukia Kuchiki

– Orihime Inoue

– Uryū Ishida



(via @FortniteJPNews & @NaNa1227TY) pic.twitter.com/Dm1uULPjTB — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2025

Pricing remains under wraps, but these outfits will likely bundle with Back Blings, Emotes, or Pickaxes inspired by the series. They might drop all at once or roll out progressively. Additionally, the Jam Track Number One Bankai is rumoured to join the festivities, pumping up lobbies with Bleach’s intense soundtrack.

These details stem from reliable leaks, but official confirmation from Epic is imminent. Stay tuned as Winterfest unfolds more Bleach surprises could be lurking in the shadows.