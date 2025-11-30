Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 A Complete Guide to the New Map and POIs

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break has launched with an entirely revamped island, drawing inspiration from the U.S. West Coast. This new map replaces the previous one completely, featuring three distinct biomes: Forest, Desert, and Beach. Surf in, grab your wingsuit, and dive into loot filled adventures packed with new weapons and mechanics to secure that Victory Royale.

All 13 New POIs on the Chapter 7 Season 1 Map, here’s the full lineup of POIs to target on your next surf in:

POI Name Biome Key Features Latte Landing Beach Coastal houses, low traffic loot spot. Wonkeeland Desert Rollercoaster, Ferris Wheel, amusement park vibes. Tiptop Terrace Forest Log cabins, pine trees, resource farming. Painted Palms Forest Violet foliage, large area, high loot chests Bumpy Bay Beach Pier, fishing, Reboot Van, tram loot. Innoloop Labs Desert Zero Point shard, tunnels, rare chests. Sandy Strip Desert Vegas style neon, casino, vehicles. Fore Fields Forest Golf course, ATKs, clubhouse chests. Humble Hills Beach Luxe mansions, boss spawns, hidden chests. Ripped Tides Beach Miami inspired street food, parkour rooftops. Sus Studios Forest Film sets, props, green screen, rare loot. Battlewood Boulevard Desert Hollywood sign, theater, intense fights. Classified Canyon Desert Secrets, vaults, Easter eggs for OP weapons.

Detailed POI Breakdown

Latte Landing

Northern coastal haven with shoreline houses ideal for a quiet, loot heavy start away from the chaos.

Wonkeeland

Thrill seekers paradise, grind rails on a massive rollercoaster or scale the ferris wheel for glider redeploys.

Tiptop Terrace

Northwest forest retreat with cozy cabins and abundant trees. Perfect for farming wood and looting in seclusion.

Painted Palms

Expansive, lore rich zone with eerie purple plants. Massive loot potential in a filming hotspot for Sus Studios.

Bumpy Bay

Far west pier setup, fish for goodies, raid houses or a roadside tram, and snag a reboot van for quick revives.

Innoloop Labs

Central hub guarding a zero point shard, complete with zippy tunnels to nearby spots. Focus on rare chests amid sparse loot.

Sandy Strip

Neon drenched Vegas homage, fountains, clubs, a Sphere replica, and street vehicles. Prime hot drop for action.

Fore Fields

Eastern golf paradise next to Sandy Strip. Zip around on ATKs, hunt chests by flags and the clubhouse.

Humble Hills

Opulent Hollywood Hills replica, sprawling mansions hide bosses and secret chests amid palm lined roads.

Ripped Tides

Vibrant southern beach strip mimicking Miami’s food scene. Consumables galore, plus rooftop parkour and shop chests.

Sus Studios

Whimsical studio lot: Trucks, cranes, cameras, and a green screen for emotes. Uncover rare chests in hidden areas.

Battlewood Boulevard

Season standout: Iconic “Battlewood” sign and Golden Reel theater for epic close quarters battles.

Classified Canyon

Mystery central, crack secret doors, vaults, and puzzles for top tier weapons.