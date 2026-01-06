Fortnite x Chainsaw Man Collab Leaked

Fortnite dataminers have started a hype with leaks confirming a Chainsaw Man collaboration in development, hot on the heels of the recent Bleach drop.

Credible leaker SamLeakks vindicated by accurately predicting Bleach skins teased the crossover, now backed by insiders like HYPEX and ShiinaBR.

While not finalized, expect it soon, potentially as early as the next update.

Teased Content & Timeline

Leaks reveal a Jam Track drop for “Iris Out,” the viral Reze dance song, arriving in Fortnite Festival this Thursday as a clear collab prelude. Skins are expected via Item Shop rotations, with a possible tournament offering early unlocks akin to Kim Kardashian or Bleach releases.

The full package could feature a Mini-Battle Pass, Chainsaw Man-themed weapons, interactive NPCs, exclusive quests, back blings, gliders, signature pickaxes like revving chainsaws, and emotes such as “Kick Back,” mixing anime flair into battle royale for maximum hype and player engagement.

Most Likely Skins

Fan favorite characters top speculation lists, mixing mains and fan requests:

Denji: Headline skin with built in Chainsaw Man transformation styles/emote.

Power: Horned fiend with bloody flair.

Makima: Control Devil boss, highly anticipated.

Aki: Fox Devil user for balanced lineup.

Wave 2 Hopes: Reze (bomb girl), Beam, Angel Devil, Kobeni.

Fortnite’s Anime Dominance

Epic’s anime pipeline is unmatched with Dragon Ball, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, One Punch Man, My Hero Academia, and fresh Bleach skins. Chainsaw Man, a top fan demand alongside One Piece, fits perfectly with cell shaded styles and original anime cosmetics like the Anime Legends Pack.