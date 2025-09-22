Gaming software and solution providers Evolution And Amusnet are reversing the long-established business model that has seen casino games evolve from the halls and arcades to the mobile arena.

The iGaming specialists have both announced new strategic partnerships that will see some of their most popular online slots be made available for play in land-based casinos.

Evolution is teaming up with Gaming Arts in North America and will provide four titles for gaming machines through a deal that includes its slot-games provider NetEnt, while Amusnet is collaborating with inbet, a leading gaming-hall owner in Bulgaria.

Evolution And Gaming Arts

Evolution’s top-performing online slot in the US is Divine Fortune, which has spawned sequels Divine Fortune Megaways and Divine Fortune Black.

The classic version of Divine Fortune and a newly developed sequel Divine Fortune Ascension will both debut in Gaming Arts’ high-performance MOD EX cabinets.

Evolution-owned NetEnt’s top slot globally is Starburst, and that too had successful follow-ups with Starburst XXXtreme and Starburst Galaxy.

Divine Fortune by Evolution

Starburst will be released for land-based play as a two-game multipack with another newly created title, Starburst Supernova.

The new land-based games will include a multiplayer facility and a new bonus feature that will take players to a hold-and-spin mechanic.

Todd Haushalter, Chief Product Officer at Evolution, said: “Since the beginning of online gaming, content has traditionally flowed in one direction — from land-based casinos to online.

“That approach made sense, as it brought proven experiences to digital audiences.

“What excites us now is reversing that trend by taking some of the most successful games in the history of online gaming and bringing them to land-based casinos.

“Evolution is thrilled to be at the forefront of this shift.

“This collaboration, initiated together with our land-based slots partner Bluhare Studios, allows us to bring our world-class IP to the incredibly talented team at Gaming Arts, and watching them work their land-based magic to adapt and reimagine our games has been truly inspiring.”

Greg Colella, Chief Product Officer of Gaming Arts, added: “We are delighted to be working with Evolution, which has long been an industry leader in creating compelling content for online gaming.

“We are collaborating closely with the Evolution team to effectively adapt these classics for land-based play, while also innovating to create fresh, engaging experiences that will resonate with today’s casino players.”

Amusnet And Inbet

Amusnet has developed its own slot machines, model Type S 27, and 46 of these are available in all 11 inbet gaming halls in 10 locations across Bulgaria, including its largest city and capital Sofia.

The machines house over 40 popular casino games from Amusnet’s portfolio, including Stoichkov#8, a five-reel video slot stemming from a partnership with Bulgaria international football legend Hristo Stoichkov, who was the 1994 Ballon d’Or Winner, the same year that he won the World Cup Golden Boot.

Amusnet’s Stoichkov#8

Rosen Videnov, Land-based Sales Manager at Amusnet, said: “Our expansion into the land-based sector is a testament to our enduring and successful relationship with inbet.

“We have built a foundation of mutual trust and respect and are confident about the next big step.

“This partnership allows us to continue to provide exceptional gaming experiences, seamlessly bridging our online success with their land-based operations.”

Slavcho Papalezov, Chief Marketing Officer at inbet, said: “It is a genuine pleasure to strengthen our collaboration with Amusnet, a partner we admire for its innovation and professionalism.

“Our joint ‘Premium Lemons’ campaign has been a standout success, loved by players and reflecting the great synergy between our teams.

“We look forward to carrying this momentum into our land-based venues with Amusnet’s top-quality slot cabinets, enhancing the player experience and setting new standards in Bulgarian gaming,”