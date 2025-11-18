While ‘social harm’ is being touted as the reason why the UK gambling industry should be hit by more punitive tax levies in the up-coming budget, evoke has demonstrated that there is a caring side of the business.

The global betting and gaming company that boasts a stable of international brands including William Hill, 888 and Mr Green, has just raised £153,907 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND) at a charity gala dinner.

At the end of October, Evoke’s Q3 2025 report maintained a strong outlook for FY2025 although a gambling tax hike is expected to be implemented as a result of reforms contained in the November 26 Budget.

Evoke And The MND Association

There is a strong association between evoke and the UK charity that is devoted to improving access to the care, funding, research and campaigning for people living with MND.

Staff at evoke were asked to consider potential charity partners and MND was chosen due to the connection with regional operations manager Leisa Byers, who’s niece Tamara was diagnosed with the disease at just 26.

Evoke has just opened a new office in Leeds where there is a further local connection.

Former Leeds Rhino forward Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and along with fellow player Kevin Sinfield raised funds and awareness of the disease until his death in June last year.

At present there is no cure for MND which leads to muscle weakness and paralysis and it is usually life-shortening.

Across the UK, more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with MND each year.

New Fundraising Target Set At £1 Million

At the black-tie event held at the Royal Armories Museum in Leeds, evoke announced a two-year extension to its partnership with the MND Association and set a combined fundraising target of £1 million.

Among the 500 guests were celebrities and brand ambassadors including 20-time Champion Jockey Sir AP McCoy, former flat racer turned TV presenter Leonna Mayor and Olympic gold medal hurdler Sally Gunnell.

It was the second year that evoke had organised the event and concluded a campaigning 12-months that had included a joint Charity Race Day at Ripon Racecourse.

The gambling company is now established as the charity’s highest-ever corporate fundraiser.

Executive Reaction To The £150k Fundraiser

Per Widerstrom, CEO of evoke: “Following the success of our first gala, it is great to see our partnership with the MND Association continue to grow.

“Extending our partnership for a further two years and setting a £1 million fundraising target marks an important next step in our commitment to supporting the life-changing research, care and support the MND Association provides.

“This year’s gala brought together colleagues, partners and ambassadors for another fantastic evening, and we are proud to have raised a record total for such an important cause.”

Tanya Curry, Chief Executive of the MND Association: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at evoke for hosting such a wonderful evening and raising more than £150,000 to support people living with motor neurone disease, their families and carers.

“Every day in the UK six people are diagnosed with MND and their lives change forever.

“This money – and our partnership with evoke – really matters.

“It means we can be here for people with MND, to give them the support they need while funding vital research taking us closer to treatments and a cure.”