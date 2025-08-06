One of the leading slot providers in the UK, Blueprint Gaming has partnered with bet365 to give players an exclusive offering of Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus.

Blueprint Gaming and Bet365 Team Up With Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus

It’s been announced this week that Blueprint Gaming, who are part of the Merkur Group, has increased their association with global betting site bet365 with the exclusive release of slots offering Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus.

This latest slot game will further bolster their library – with many saying Kong 3 is their most captivating title to date.

Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus is ultra-modern alternative that merges game play from the popular March 2025 release with the well-known bet365 brand name.

Since launch, the joint title has already been subject of many glowing reviews and showing impressive numbers since going to market.

With bet365 reporting that player numbers and stakes are dramatically up and have so far topped company targets.

Adding, the Kong 3 collaboration is topping the previous Blueprint titles with bet365 since they hooked up in 2023.

Kong 3 is a 6×4 online slots offering that has 4,096 ways to win – that has a fascinating update to the much-loved Kong series of games.

These include refurbished cash harvests and an updated bonus trial that has a Super Kong bonus feature where players are rewarded by picking one of three modifiers with extra collects, a boosted trail and extra bonus spins.

This latest Blueprint Gaming offering comes on the heels on their last branded release in May 2025 – which was part of a Lottomart TV campaign.

Blueprint Gaming Director Of Marketing, PR and Events Jo Purvis said – “This exclusive release with our long-term partner bet365 marks a new phase of tailored content that will run alongside our dazzling monthly releases.

“Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus has been a standout launch for us in 2025, and this exclusive version is already proving that customisation, when combined with strong brand recognition, can drive exceptional results.”

With bet365 adding “Thanks to our partners at Blueprint Gaming, Kong has returned to bet365 Casino in bespoke style. Stomping his way onto our platform, we’re thrilled to launch bet365 Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus across multiple territories globally.

“Players can go bananas in this exclusive offering and unlock the King Treasure Blitz and even Bigger Bonus features!”

Going forward, there are no reports of further Blueprint/bet365 releases, but both companies have suggested there will be more offerings to add to their libraries in the coming months.