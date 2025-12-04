The Ayaneo Next II is the next powerful handheld gaming PC by Chinese brand Ayaneo. With some impressive specs, such as a 9.06-inch OLED screen, the upcoming handheld could compete alongside the ROG Xbox Ally X and other mainstream portable PCs.

The flagship device has everything you could possibly want or need from a handheld gaming machine, but will the expected high cost be its downfall? Check out the crazy specs, including a staggering 115-watt-hour battery, and see how the Ayaneo Next II compares with the competition.

The Ayaneo Next II’s Crazy Specs

The PC gaming handheld market is full to the brim, and several more high-end devices are on the way, including the Valve Steam Deck 2. However, in terms of specs, few look better than the upcoming Ayaneo Next II.

The Next II is just about as good as it gets, with a stunning OLED screen, huge battery, and a supremely powerful chipset. The 115 Wh battery alone is one of the biggest we have ever seen in a handheld gaming device.

Starting with the screen, the OLED panel is gorgeous. OLED offers unrivalled picture quality, especially when it comes to gaming. The stunning black levels, incredible contrast, and vivid colours make the screen pop.

Some of the latest handheld PCs and portable consoles have skipped OLED and opted for LCD, like the Nintendo Switch 2, but nothing beats OLED. Having this screen technology in the Ayaneo Next II is a major win for the company.

The Next 2 will also have a high refresh rate display, supporting up to 165 Hz. With home consoles capping out at 120 fps and other handheld gaming PCs going up to 144 Hz, this is another huge feature for Ayaneo’s upcoming powerhouse.

The processor is also top-notch, featuring an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ “Strix Halo” APU. Coupled with the Radeon 8060S iGPU, the Ayaneo Next II will be able to play AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Grand Theft Auto 5 with ease.

As for the controls and general design, the handheld will use the popular Hall effect joysticks to prevent stick drift, with customisable rear buttons and smart touchpads also included. The device will have RGB lighting, haptic motors, and stereo speakers, too.

Ayaneo Next II’s Competition

When it comes to the Ayaneo Next II’s competition, the ROG Ally X jumps out. The Ayaneo wins with its stunning screen, but the Ally’s ergonomics and accessibility are hard to ignore. As well as playing the top PC games, the Xbox user interface is incredible for Xbox Game Pass owners.

The Steam Deck has been out for almost four years, but Valve’s capable handheld is still sticking around. The company are stepping up their game in terms of consoles, with the Steam Frame and Steam Machine coming soon. Valve’s new Steam Machine could compete with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Steam Deck OLED came out in 2023, and the device is loved by many. Like the new Ayaneo, the second Steam Deck version features a stunning OLED screen, while various other improvements over the original model were made.

Price is a big factor, and the Steam Deck wins this battle hands down. With a starting price of $549 for the base OLED model, Valve offers exceptional value for money. In contrast, the Ally X costs $999, though a cheaper version is available.

Lenovo also has some high-end handheld PCs in the market, including the Legion Go 2. With a big OLED screen, the Go 2 is a direct rival to the Ayaneo Next II. The price is also high at around $1099, with the Extreme version a whopping $1350.

Although Ayaneo has kept the price quiet, gamers are estimating a $1500-$2000 price point, which could hold it back. The features are flagship, but with handheld PCs like the Steam Deck still around, Ayaneo has its work cut out with the Next II.