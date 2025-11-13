Valve has just unveiled the Steam Machine, allowing gamers to play their entire Steam libraries from the comfort of their living rooms.

The Steam Machine specs are impressive, but will Valve’s shiny new console have enough to compete with the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X? Here’s everything we know about the new Steam Machine.

Steam Machine Ready to Go Head-to-Head with PS5 & Series X

The Steam Machine Tech Specs

The Steam Machine boasts some impressive specs, with a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU and a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 GPU running the show under the hood. The Steam Deck is already a powerful device, but the Machine is said to be six times more powerful than the LCD and OLED models.

There’s a DisplayPort and an HDMI port, supporting HDR, CEC, and FreeSync. The DisplayPort 1.4 is capable of 4K gaming up to 240 Hz or an incredible 8K at 60 Hz. The Steam Machine will also have USB-A, B, and C ports and Gigabit Ethernet. Valve has you covered whether hooking it up to a large TV or placing it next to your gaming monitor.

As for connectivity, the console has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an integrated 2.4 wireless adapter for the new Steam Controller. The internal power supply also means no giant brick to deal with.

The SteamOS 3 operating system should act and make the device feel like a home console. The Steam Deck aims to be like a traditional handheld while offering players the freedom of a PC.

The front of the console has a MicroSD slot, offering expandable storage. It will also be available in two storage sizes: 512GB and a more expensive 2TB. Giving owners the chance to upgrade their storage down the line, just like the Steam Deck, is a wise move by Valve.

A Love Letter to the Nintendo GameCube?

The Steam Machine is being dubbed by gaming fans as the “GabeCube”, and it’s easy to see why. Gabe Newell is the co-founder of Valve, and the new Steam Machine looks very similar to Nintendo’s beloved GameCube, which was released in 2001.

The 6-inch cube design certainly gives off GameCube vibes, and the small form factor will allow the console to fit in any gaming setup. Whether placing it next to your monitor or in your TV entertainment cabinet, the Steam Machine will never look out of place.

With all the tech inside, it’s crazy that the console is just 152 mm tall, 162 mm deep, and 156 mm wide. Also, it weighs a mere 2.6 kg, so moving the console around your home or taking it to a friend’s house will be a breeze.

The GameCube has aged like a fine wine, gathering a cult following since becoming a retro console. Seeing a cube design was new to gamers in the early 2000s, and it’s nice to see the Steam Machine paying homage to one of the greatest consoles of all time.

Made for the New Steam Controller

Alongside the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, Valve also announced the Steam Controller. Valve’s new controller offers next-gen magnetic thumbsticks to combat stick drift, which will be music to the ears of many gamers.

The High Definition Rumble feature also sounds intriguing. The PlayStation DualSense controller and PlayStation Portal have Sony’s Adaptive Triggers, while Nintendo has moved on to HD Rumble 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The snazzy controller has a host of buttons, including two trackpads, a Steam button, grip buttons, ABXY buttons, and a grip-enabled gyro. The Steam Controller is also fully customisable for Steam input, much like the Steam Deck.

Another cool feature is the included puck, which acts as a wireless transmitter for a fast and stable connection to the Steam Machine as well as a handy charger. The controller can also be used on Valve’s new Steam Frame VR headset, which could rival the Meta Quest 3.

Can it Compete with Mainstream Home Consoles?

The specs are eye catching, and the design is amazing, but can the Steam Machine compete with high-end home consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X? Of course, only time will tell, but the signs are certainly positive.

The Steam Machine is just below the PS5 when it comes to performance specs, though it should be able to run the latest games at solid frame rates and graphical settings. The Xbox Series X is also more powerful, but the Steam Machine beats the Xbox Series S.

Sony’s PlayStation platform should thrive for years to come, but Steam’s new console could be another nail in the coffin for Xbox, even though Microsoft is reportedly readying a next-gen console.

Games make consoles, and having your entire Steam library ready and waiting when you boot up the Steam Machine for the first time certainly gives it the edge in that department. Any Steam Machine exclusive games would be a bonus.

How Much Will the Steam Machine Cost?

Valve has been quiet on the cost of all three new hardware devices, despite the release dates scheduled for early 2026. Still, that doesn’t stop us from speculating.

The initial price of $399 for the base Steam Deck model wowed fans, with Valve wanting to keep the gaming PC’s cost as low as possible to boost sales, recouping the money in Steam game sales. The Steam Deck OLED’s price was also solid, albeit slightly more expensive than the LCD model.

Predicting the price of new hardware is never easy, as Valve could really charge what they want for the Steam Machine, but a $350-$400 price tag for the 512 GB model would surely tempt gamers.