The next generation of console gaming may be arriving sooner and in a more diverse format than anyone expected.

Following months of quiet speculation, new reports suggest that Sony Interactive Entertainment is planning an ambitious multi-device launch for the PlayStation 6 (PS6) in 2027.

According to prominent hardware leakers, including Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), Sony is pivoting away from the single-box strategy that defined previous generations.

Instead, the company is reportedly preparing a three-tier hardware lineup designed to capture every segment of the gaming market, with prices ranging from an accessible $350 to a staggering $1,000.

The PS6 Hardware Lineup: Base, Lite, and Handheld

The leaked strategy outlines three distinct devices, each powered by custom AMD silicon. This tiered approach mirrors the current “Series X and Series S” strategy used by Microsoft, but with a unique PlayStation twist: a native portable companion.

The Flagship PlayStation 6: Codenamed “Orion,” this is the true next-gen powerhouse. It is rumored to feature an AMD Zen 6 CPU and RDNA 5 GPU architecture, offering up to three times the rasterization power of the PS5.

Codenamed this is the true next-gen powerhouse. It is rumored to feature an AMD Zen 6 CPU and RDNA 5 GPU architecture, offering up to three times the rasterization power of the PS5. The PS6 “S” (Lite Model): Powered by a slightly scaled-back “Canis” chipset, this budget-friendly home console is designed for those who want next-gen access without the premium price tag.

Powered by a slightly scaled-back chipset, this budget-friendly home console is designed for those who want next-gen access without the premium price tag. The PS6 Handheld: This is arguably the most exciting part of the leak. Unlike the PlayStation Portal—which is a streaming-only peripheral—this new handheld is rumored to play games natively. Using the same “Canis” architecture as the Lite model, it could potentially outperform the Xbox Series S in a portable form factor.

Leaked PS6 Pricing and the $1,000 Console

Perhaps the most controversial part of the recent leaks is the projected pricing. Due to rising manufacturing costs, global RAM shortages, and potential trade tariffs, the “bill of materials” for next-gen hardware is higher than ever before.

Industry analysts and leakers have provided the following estimated price brackets:

Device Estimated Price (USD) Chipset PS6 “S” / Lite $349 – $549 AMD Canis PS6 Handheld $499 – $699 AMD Canis Main PlayStation 6 $699 – $999 AMD Orion

While a $1,000 console may sound absurd to some, it aligns with Sony’s recent move to test the premium market with the $700 PS5 Pro.

By offering a “Lite” model at a lower entry point, Sony can maintain its mass-market appeal while pushing the boundaries of high-end performance for enthusiasts.

Why Sony is Betting on a Native Handheld in 2027

The success of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck has proven that there is a massive appetite for high-fidelity gaming on the move.

A native PS6 handheld would mark Sony’s first true return to the portable market since the PlayStation Vita.

By sharing architecture with the PS6 home consoles, this handheld could benefit from PlayStation Smart Delivery, allowing players to start a game on their 4K TV and pick up exactly where they left off on the train, without the latency issues inherent in cloud streaming.

When Will the PlayStation 6 Be Released?

While Sony has not officially confirmed the existence of the PS6, the “Holiday 2027” window is increasingly becoming the consensus among insiders.

This would put the PS5’s lifecycle at exactly seven years – identical to the lifespan of the PS4.

As we approach the rumored 2027 launch, all eyes will be on Sony to see if they can balance this ambitious three-device ecosystem without fragmenting the player base.