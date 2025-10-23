As the Steam Deck 2 rumours continue to swirl, we dive into everything we know so far and what we want from Valve’s second handheld PC.

The Steam Deck has been a massive hit since its 2022 release, though the device does have its flaws. The second generation is expected to better the original in every way – here’s what we know and what to expect from the Valve Steam Deck 2.

What We Know About the Steam Deck 2 So Far

Updated AMD Chip

The Steam Deck has a respectable AMD APU, named “Aerith”. Valve’s chip features a quad-core, eight-thread CPU and an eight-core RDNA 2 GPU. To cut a long story short, it’s comparable to an Nvidia GT 1050, GTX 950, or Radeon RX 6000.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the Deck 2 is expected to be an updated variant of the original chip, codenamed “Magnus”. This promises a leap in performance, capable of handling some of the latest AAA Steam games with optimised settings.

Stunning HDR OLED Display

The original has a 7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1280×800. The 60hz screen is by no means bad, but the Steam Deck OLED’s display is vastly better. The outstanding contrast, superb HDR performance, 90hz, and stunning black levels are a real treat on the 7.4-inch OLED.

After the successful Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo went back to an LCD screen for the Nintendo Switch 2. The second-generation screen is fantastic, but it doesn’t beat the OLED. Hopefully, Valve will go against the grain and make the Steam Deck 2 an OLED from the outset.

In terms of resolution, keeping it at 800p makes sense. Games will look superb on the smaller screen, and using a lower resolution will help with smooth and steady gameplay. However, a boost in performance via TV docked mode would be welcome.

VRR Support for Handheld Play

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support in modern games is becoming increasingly important. The technology helps to eliminate screen tear and stuttering, leading to a far smoother and more immersive experience.

The built-in LCD and OLED screens on the Steam Deck do not support VRR, though it is available on supported TVs and monitors via a dock. Newer handheld PCs and consoles support VRR for on-the-go play, and the Steam Deck 2 should jump on the bandwagon.

Playing the latest and classic games on an HDR OLED display at high frame rates with VRR enabled would be a stunning experience, and we expect Valve to pull it off with the Steam Deck 2.

A Second USB-C Port

Many recent portable consoles have adopted two charging ports, including the Switch 2, Lenovo Legion Go 2, and the ASUS ROG Ally X. Frustratingly, the Steam Deck only has one USB-C port, located on the top of the handheld PC.

Having two charging ports is extremely handy, allowing for increased flexibility. In the Switch 2’s case, owners can now play in Tabletop Mode while charging their device, something that was not possible with the original Nintendo Switch or OLED.

We fully expect the Steam Deck 2 to have two charging ports, freeing up one port for USB peripherals while charging, or docking to a TV and charging at the same time.

Better Battery Life

The Steam Deck OLED battery life is far greater than the original’s. Players have up to 50% more playing time thanks to a bigger battery and a more efficient APU and screen.

Improving the battery gives you more playing time without worrying about charging the device. Also, with games getting bigger and more demanding, better battery life is becoming increasingly crucial.

Improved Haptics & Controllers

The Steam Deck gives players plenty of choices with controls. You can use the standard A/B/X/Y buttons, bumpers, and analog sticks. Also, the device has grip buttons, a touch screen, gyro, and two haptic trackpads.

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense and Nintendo Switch 2’s HD Rumble 2 features are enhancing controller feedback, and it would be nice to see Valve implement their own unique haptics for the Steam Deck 2. The OLED’s haptics are an improvement over the LCD model, but more could be done for Valve’s second handheld.

Maybe a separate controller dedicated to TV gameplay could work. The company released the Steam Controller over a decade ago, although users lamented the controller’s durability, touch controls, and the requirement of AA batteries.

More Colourway Choices

Despite a stunning Limited Edition White Steam Deck OLED, the Deck is only available in black. However, the OLED introduced an orange power button and all-black analog sticks.

More colourway choices for the Steam Deck 2 would be great. Nintendo have brought many colours and variants to their handhelds and consoles over the years, while Sony’s PlayStation Vita had loads of colours available for its slim model. It would be nice to see something similar with the Steam Deck 2.