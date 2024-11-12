Australians only just got the good news that the Steam Deck is finally launching here on November 19th, but the good news does not appear to be stopping there – Valve has officially announced the impending arrival of the Steam Deck OLED: White Edition.

With all the exact same specifications as the original, the most noticeable change here really is the colourway. The white and grey aesthetic is crisp and clean, and it also comes with a matching carry case so you can properly enjoy the palette.

This isn’t the first time that there’s been a Limited Edition alternative colourway for the Steam Deck, but it is the first time that it will be officially available in Australia – in fact, it will be available everywhere the original model is currently sold, including the US, Canada, the UK, the EU, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Image: Valve

How much will the Steam Deck OLED: White Edition cost?

The price for the Limited Edition console will be at $1099 AUD ($679 USD), which is similar to the price of the original OLED model. Importantly, when they say “limited edition,” they really mean it – it’ll only be while stocks last.

In our review of the original Steam Deck, Leah J. Williams said, “Over the last few weeks, I’ve become enamoured with the Steam Deck, and everything it has to offer. It’s a nifty little device designed with clear goals in mind … With its premium touches, comfort, and ease of use, the Steam Deck is a standout handheld device that will likely become a close companion of mine.”

The Steam Deck OLED: White Edition is set to become available on November 19th at 10am AEDT.

Image: Valve