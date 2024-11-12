News

 > News > Hardware

Valve reveals a stunning Steam Deck OLED: White Edition

The Steam Deck OLED: White Edition is a crisp new colourway that will be available to all existing Steam Deck markets – and yes, that means Australia.
12 Nov 2024 10:12
Steph Panecasio
OLED Steam Deck: White Edition

Hardware

Image: Valve

Share Icon

Australians only just got the good news that the Steam Deck is finally launching here on November 19th, but the good news does not appear to be stopping there – Valve has officially announced the impending arrival of the Steam Deck OLED: White Edition.

With all the exact same specifications as the original, the most noticeable change here really is the colourway. The white and grey aesthetic is crisp and clean, and it also comes with a matching carry case so you can properly enjoy the palette.

This isn’t the first time that there’s been a Limited Edition alternative colourway for the Steam Deck, but it is the first time that it will be officially available in Australia – in fact, it will be available everywhere the original model is currently sold, including the US, Canada, the UK, the EU, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Read: Steam Deck finally launches in Australia on 19 November

Steam Deck OLED: White Edition
Image: Valve

How much will the Steam Deck OLED: White Edition cost?

The price for the Limited Edition console will be at $1099 AUD ($679 USD), which is similar to the price of the original OLED model. Importantly, when they say “limited edition,” they really mean it – it’ll only be while stocks last.

In our review of the original Steam Deck, Leah J. Williams said, “Over the last few weeks, I’ve become enamoured with the Steam Deck, and everything it has to offer. It’s a nifty little device designed with clear goals in mind … With its premium touches, comfort, and ease of use, the Steam Deck is a standout handheld device that will likely become a close companion of mine.”

The Steam Deck OLED: White Edition is set to become available on November 19th at 10am AEDT.

Steam Deck OLED: White Edition
Image: Valve
Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
geforce now subscribers
?>
News

New GeForce Now subscribers will have a 100-hour/month streaming cap from 2025

The cap will kick in for existing subscribers in January 2026.

Leah J. Williams
roblox game
?>
News

Roblox announces new safety measures to protect children

Roblox will soon restrict access to certain features to those over 13.

Leah J. Williams
venba steam cooking fest
?>
News

Steam is hosting a Cooking Game Fest next week

It's time to celebrate food in all its many forms.

Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions Season 2 - Season of Blood Moon Nitara
?>
News

Warner Bros. Discovery says its games division is "underperforming"

MultiVersus has been called out as a particular disappointment.

Leah J. Williams
inzoi game sims rival life simulator
?>
News

inZOI's early access has been delayed to March 2025

It's not entirely unexpected for those who've been waiting for a new Sims 4 rival.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login