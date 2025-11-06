After taking a year off to focus on major upgrades on graphics and gameplay, Sports Interactive is back with Football Manager 26. From rebuilding fallen giants to taking a non-league club to UEFA Champions League glory, the possibilities are endless.

Building your squad in Football Manager 26 is both challenging and rewarding, and the midfield area is key. We have looked far and wide for the best budget midfield buys for your career save.

Best Football Manager 26 Budget Midfielders in Career Mode

Ruben Neves – $7m

Ruben Neves is a familiar name in English football, with the Portuguese spending six years at Wolverhampton Wanderers before making the switch to Al-Hilal in 2023. On his day, Neves was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

At the age of 28, the Portugal international still has a significant advantage in terms of time. He has flourished in the Saudi Pro League, but Neves is still capable of playing in Europe’s top leagues. His wages are high, but the $7m price tag is extremely attractive.

Franck Kessie – $7m

Franck Kessie is incredibly experienced, having played over 100 games for AC Milan in Italy’s top table. He has been an international footballer for over a decade, nearly reaching 100 caps for the Ivory Coast. Nowadays, the central midfielder plies his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ahli.

Kessie’s potential Football Manager 26 rating is 83, so the Ivorian is still highly thought of in the football world. He may be past his best, but $7m is more than a decent price for such an experienced professional.

Yeremay Hernandez – $3m

Yeremay Hernandez is only 22, though the winger has a potential rating of 80 in Football Manager 26. The Deportivo de la Coruna man is valued at around $3m, which is a steal if you can persuade the Spaniard to sign on the dotted line.

He has been a regular in Deportivo’s team since breaking onto the scene in 2021 and has played for Spain’s U21 side. The former Real Madrid youth product has bags of potential and is worth having a punt on at $3m.

Arthur Melo – $4.5m

Since joining Juventus from Barcelona in 2020, Arthur Melo has struggled to nail down a first-team spot in Turin. He has been loaned out to Liverpool, Fiorentina, and Girona and is now back at Gremio in Brazil.

Arthur was touted as one of the next best things when he moved to Barca in 2018, but the Brazilian midfielder has never quite lived up to the billing. Nevertheless, he still has a lot to offer, and the low transfer fee of around $4.5m has certainly caught the eye. He could be an excellent first-team signing or a solid squad player in your Football Manager 26 save.

Marcos Antonio – $3.5m

Marcos Antonio is another potential budget buy in the midfield area, priced at around $3.5m. The defensive midfielder is combative, loves a tackle, and his anticipation in the engine room is of the highest order.

A former Brazil youth international, Antonio has played for Lazio in Serie A, scoring once for Biancocelesti. Having recently turned 25, the Brazilian is reaching the prime of his career, and he could play a big part in your squad rebuild on Football Manager 26.

Olivier Ntcham – $1m

Olivier Ntcham was a huge hit with the Celtic fans during his successful four-year stint in Glasgow. The former Manchester City youth player later moved to Swansea City in the EFL Championship before signing for Samsunspor in 2023.

Even though Ntcham’s best days may be behind him, he is vastly experienced. The versatile Frenchman loves to get forward, and his 75 rating for vision, dribbling, first touch, and balance shows off his attacking ability. If you can nab the 29-year-old at under $1m, it could turn out to be a great bit of business.

Jay Stansfield – $1m

Technically, Jay Stansfield is a striker, but the Birmingham City man can also play as an attacking midfielder or winger. The Englishman became the most expensive EFL League One signing when he moved to St Andrew’s in 2024.

The Birmingham ace should be on your radar at a transfer value of around $1m on Football Manager 26. Stansfield’s finishing ability is impressive for one so young, and he could go to the very top of the game if he remains injury-free. Whether a first-team player or squad asset, Stansfield could have a lot to offer.

Jesper Lindstrom – $4.5m

Jesper Lindstrom is another agile midfielder yet to reach his full potential. He is rated 67 on Football Manager 26 but could go much higher with the right management. His work rate is second to none, while the Dane can also chip in with goals.

Things have not quite worked out at Napoli, with Lindstrom subsequently being loaned out to Everton and Wolfsburg. However, he is a solid midfielder on his day, playing almost 20 games for the Danish national side. Lindstrom could be a good buy at the low price of around $4.5m.

Mattia Liberali – $8.5m

Mattia Liberali could quite easily be amongst the Football Manager 26 wonderkids. The 18-year-old from Carate Brianza in Italy is a hot prospect, with a potential rating of 90. Now playing at Serie B side Catanzaro, Liberali could be available for around $8.5m.

Despite his young age, the attacking midfielder has played for Milan in Serie A and has been capped by Italy at various youth levels. The future looks bright for Liberali, and he could be worth every penny in your Football Manager 26 career save.