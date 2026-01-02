After a few setbacks and minor niggles, the Retroid Pocket 6 is finally here, with the first batch of pre-orders being shipped this January. On paper, the pocketable high-end emulation device has all the bells and whistles, but is it a worthy upgrade over its predecessors?

Retro gaming handhelds are becoming increasingly popular, and the Retroid has been at the forefront over the past decade or so. How will the Retroid Pocket 6 compare to the previous Retroid devices and its current portable rivals in 2026?

What Is Retroid?

The first Retroid Pocket came in 2019, offering a budget option for retro console fans and emulation enthusiasts. The original became a well-liked device, leading to the Retroid Pocket 2 a year later. The Retroid Pocket 6 will be the sixth-generation Pocket device.

GoRetroid has released several Pocket editions, with each version having a bump in performance. Most have stuck to a similar design, but consoles like the Retroid Pocket Classic are keeping things fresh. The Classic has original Nintendo Game Boy vibes and is the first vertical model since the original Retroid Pocket.

The Retroid Classic sits alongside various Retroid Pocket devices on the GoRetroid store. You can currently still buy the Retroid Pocket 4 and 4 Pro models, while the Pocket 5 has seen a price cut to $199 now that the 6 is available for pre-order.

The Retroid Pocket G2 is the direct rival to the Pocket 6 in the Retroid lineup, with both being capable emulation devices. The G2 is currently $10 cheaper than the $229 Pocket 6, with the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 available at $179. The Retroid lineup is one of the biggest in the retro world.

While the Pocket is an emulation console, retro handhelds like the Evercade offer unique physical media cartridges. The retro market is packed full of choices for every nostalgic gamer, and the competition is healthy.

Retroid Pocket 6 Features

The Retroid Pocket 6’s specs are incredibly impressive on paper. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 8-12GB LPDDR5x RAM allow for premium emulation on some of the greatest consoles of all time. There are 128GB and 256GB storage options available, with a 6000mAh battery on deck.

The high-end AMOLED screen is a standout feature, with retro games never looking better on the 5.5” display. With a 1080p resolution and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, games stand out beautifully on the Retroid Pocket 6.

The latest Retroid will have Hall effect sticks, which will prevent stick drift and are more durable than regular thumbsticks. Analog shoulder buttons and customisable back buttons are also included.

On-the-go gaming is the Pocket’s forte, but Retroid also gives gamers the option to hook up to a TV, with 4K output available. The Retroid Pocket 6 also has Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C for charging and TV output, and Wi-Fi 7.

Retroid Pocket 6 vs. the Competition

The Retroid Pocket 6 looks like the ultimate retro gaming console on paper, but the device has plenty of competition in the emulation market. First and foremost, the Pocket 4 Pro and 5 remain excellent options for casual emulator fans, while the Classic is stunning for those nostalgia chasers looking for elegance over performance.

A solid budget option is the Anbernic RG35XX Pro, which is under $50. The features may be stripped back compared to the Retroid Pocket 6, but the affordable Anbernic is an excellent emulator for the price.

The Hyper Mega Tech Super Pocket could be the best budget console for under $50. The compact handheld, made by the Evercade creators, has built-in games and can play any Evercade cartridge, making it tremendous value for money.

The AYANEO KONKR Pocket Fit is regarded as the Retroid Pocket 6’s biggest rival in 2026. Although the AYANEO has more horsepower under the hood, the LCD screen is a massive trade-off.

The latest AYN handhelds are also worthy competitors. The Thor is an incredible device, with a top-notch performance and stunning displays. However, the dual-screen design is not for everyone.

The Steam Deck OLED may be a higher price, but Valve’s popular handheld is a superb alternative. You can play several of the latest AAA titles natively, and the Steam Deck is an emulation powerhouse. The cost, size, and poor battery life are notable drawbacks, though.

Thankfully, retro gamers have so many options these days. Whether on a budget or wanting the best specs, there is something for everyone in the stacked market. The Retroid Pocket 6 is right up there with the very best in terms of features and value and could be the device to beat this year.