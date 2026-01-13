Despite coming out 15 years ago, the Sony PlayStation Vita remains a popular device among casual gamers. For those looking for a nostalgia fix or to play console-like games on the go, the Vita is a solid option.

Many modern retro devices have been released since the PS Vita, with high-end gaming devices like the Steam Deck OLED also joining the party. The Vita is now considered a retro console after coming out in 2011, but Sony’s forgotten portable is still a capable device for indie and classic games.

How Does the PS Vita Hold Up Today?

Back in 2011, the PS Vita was a futuristic and extremely capable handheld machine. Starting with the 940×544 OLED display, the stunning screen still holds up remarkably well today. Playing classic games on a superb screen like the original Vita’s is still an incredible experience.

The performance is pretty solid, too, with the Vita packing an ARM Cortex-A9 (quad-core) CPU and a quad-core SGX543MP4+ GPU. It also has 512MB of RAM and 128MB of VRAM. These specs may not sound impressive these days, but the Vita was well ahead of its time when it was released.

The handheld handles indie games with ease. When Sony effectively gave up on the Vita around 2015, the portable became a significant platform for indie developers. Sony put an emphasis on indie games and stopped making AAA exclusive titles for the handheld.

Sony discontinued the PS Vita OLED (1000) model in 2014, replacing the original with a cheaper LCD version (2000). Although the slimmer console came in various new colours (mainly in Japan), used Micro-USB for charging, and had 1GB of internal storage, the LCD screen was no match for the OLED.

Nevertheless, both models have their pros and cons, and you can’t go wrong with either. The original is often harder to find and is generally more expensive, while some 2000 models are extremely rare.

Why the Vita Remains an Excellent Choice for Retro & Indie Lovers

The Vita has several high-quality retro games, including the Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection. The original MGS games can be played on various consoles nowadays, but there’s something special about the HD Collection on the Vita.

Persona 4 Golden is highly regarded as one of the best games of all time. A remaster of the classic PS2 version, Golden is arguably the cream of the crop when it comes to Vita games. Persona 4 Golden was a Vita exclusive until it was released on various platforms in 2023.

Games like Gravity Rush, the Sly Cooper Trilogy, and Uncharted: Golden Abyss are also must-plays on the Vita. From first-person shooters to magical puzzle games, Sony’s neglected handheld does it all. Devices like the Retroid Pocket 6 might be perfect for emulation, but the Vita is a beast for native PlayStation games.

In terms of indie titles, Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight, and Spelunky play wonderfully on the PS Vita. Furthermore, Undertale is highly rated, Guacamelee! provides hours of fun, and Axiom Verge is an epic sci-fi Metroidvania.

The Vita also unlocks PlayStation One classics to play on the go, with many excellent titles available to download on the Vita store, which remains open. The likes of Parasite Eve, Resident Evil 2, Crash Bandicoot, and the Spyro Trilogy can still be downloaded and played on the Vita.

Alongside native PS Vita and classic PS One games, the Vita can also play PSP titles. The God of War games are excellent on the original device, with the vibrant colours shining on the OLED screen. Gran Turismo showcased the PSP’s horsepower at the time, and the driving sim is even better on the Vita.

Sony’s Portable vs. Modern Retro Devices

The PS Vita is 15 years old but can still rival some of the best modern-day retro handhelds. The newer portables will have better battery life and features like USB-C charging, but the Vita has a massive library of games across various PlayStation generations.

There is no better way to enjoy native PS One classics on the go, while some of the exclusive titles will only ever be available on the Vita. The controls are also outstanding, especially the dual thumbsticks and front and back touchscreens.

Many retro devices are being sold today, though most are shying away from physical media. The PS Vita offers physical cartridges as well as the ability to download games directly from the official PlayStation Vita Online Store.

The Evercade is keeping retro physical media alive with proprietary cartridges. Over 60 cartridges and 600 games are available on Blaze Entertainment’s portable machine. In terms of modern devices, the Super Pocket could be the best deal in retro gaming right now.

From unmatched performance on several classic PlayStation games to a beautiful OLED screen that still holds up today, the PS Vita remains a remarkable bit of kit. Rumours suggest that Sony could be looking at a potential PS6 handheld, while the PlayStation Portal has built up quite the fanbase since its 2023 release.

Before turning your attention to a possible new handheld or diving into remote play with the Portal, nostalgic gamers wanting a PlayStation classic fix should consider the PS Vita.