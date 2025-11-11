After the disappointing news of Rockstar Games delaying Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) again, gamers are looking for newer games to fill the void in the meantime. Thankfully, there are many great games coming out before Rockstar’s next blockbuster hit.

GTA 6 is set to become the biggest gaming release of all time, but fans must wait until at least November 2026 to get their hands on the new title. Until then, these are some of the best new releases to play before GTA 6.

Blockbuster Games Coming in 2026

The year 2026 is set to be a huge one for the gaming world. With GTA 6 releasing at the end of the year, we have months of top games to look forward to, including the eagerly anticipated Resident Evil Requiem (RE9).

The next hit in the Resident Evil franchise is set to be huge. Requiem will be the ninth main game in the series, with new protagonist Grace Ashcroft taking centre stage. The FBI agent is dispatched to a spooky hotel to investigate a spate of mysterious deaths. RE9 will be released in February 2026.

Fable is another game to get excited about, with the reboot of this RPG series scheduled to be released next year. This Microsoft Xbox Series X/S title will be a day one Xbox Game Pass game.

The next game in the 007 franchise will also come out before GTA 6. The intriguing-looking 007 First Light will be the first James Bond title since 007 Legends, which came out way back in 2012. After seeing the action-packed trailer, First Light promises to be a big hit. The new James Bond game is set for a March release.

Although a 2026 release has yet to be confirmed, Gears of War: E-Day is expected to come out sometime next year. Fans of the Gears of War franchise cannot wait for the next instalment, which will focus on the Locust attack on planet Sera. The game will have the usual horror and action elements that make Gears of War one of a kind.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Crimson Desert, and Phantom Blade Zero are also scheduled to be released next year – 2026 is going to be a huge year for gamers.

Will Rockstar Give Us the Red Dead Redemption 2 Upgrade We Crave?

New titles like GTA 6 are great and all, but revisiting older favourites can be just as exciting. None more so than Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), which has sold over 79 million copies since its 2018 release.

Make no mistake, Red Dead 2 is a masterpiece. The story is gripping, the gameplay is exceptional, and the graphics are incredible. However, fans have been crying out for an upgraded RDR2 version, which has yet to be confirmed.

Rockstar has remastered Grand Theft Auto 5 multiple times, but Red Dead 2 is still waiting for the modern-day treatment. Playing the Wild West action-adventure game in 4K at frame rates of up to 120 fps on consoles would be a dream come true for gamers. Red Dead Redemption 2 seriously needs an upgrade.

Although Rockstar hasn’t announced anything official, many rumours suggest that an upgraded version could be in the works. After the GTA 6 delay, remastering one of the greatest games of all time would certainly cushion the blow.

Could we potentially see Red Dead 2 get an official upgrade on PlayStation and Xbox Series X before GTA 6? It would also be nice to see a Nintendo Switch 2 version hit shelves at some point.

Revisiting Other Older Rockstar Titles

Rockstar are masters of developing games and franchises. From The Warriors to Midnight Club, the developers don’t know how to make a bad game.

The GTA series is highly regarded as the greatest gaming franchise of all time, and many gamers agree that Grand Theft Auto 4 is the best of the lot. The fourth main entry in the series broke new ground when it released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC back in 2008 and continues to blow people’s minds to this day.

The blurry graphics and inconsistent frame rates are a struggle by today’s standards, but if you can look past those flaws, GTA 4 is well worth revisiting, especially if you haven’t played the game for a long time.

The best way to play this classic Rockstar title is on PC. You can up the resolution and frame rates to something close to what you can expect from the latest titles, making GTA 4 a pleasure to play in 2025 and beyond.

Why not revisit Grand Theft Auto 5 while you’re at it? GTA 5 has sold over 220 million copies and is the second best-selling video game of all time.

In 2022, Rockstar released an expanded and enhanced version, offering better graphics, ray tracing support, and general quality of life improvements. GTA 5 still looks and plays better than most blockbuster titles coming out today.

Console Exclusives to Play

Although GTA 6 will be released on multiple platforms, there are loads of exclusive titles coming up. Whether a PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox gamer, all bases are covered.

After seeing the breathtaking Marvel’s Wolverine trailer, the game is shaping up to be another big exclusive for PlayStation. Spider-Man has been a huge hit on Sony’s consoles, and we expect Wolverine to follow suit.

On the Xbox side of things, gamers can soon enjoy the next game in the Gears of War franchise. Loads of Xbox exclusives are making their way to other platforms, and E-Day is set to follow the trend. However, Xbox players can play the title first, including day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners have Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Splatoon Raiders, and Mario Tennis Fever to look forward to. Many older exclusives are getting remakes for Nintendo’s shiny new console, while big hitter Donkey Kong Bananza is already out.