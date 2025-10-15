Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. Rockstar’s mega hit has sold over 77 million copies since its 2018 release, but gamers have yet to see a true Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen upgrade.

Although you can play RDR2 on the latest home consoles, players are stuck with 30 fps and muddy graphics. The action-adventure game set in the Wild West is crying out for a native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Next Gen Upgrade in the Works?

If recent rumours are anything to go by, we could be seeing a new RDR2 next-gen upgrade in the not-so-distant future. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Rockstar. There have been many suggestions of an update since the ninth generation of video game consoles was released, but fans are still waiting.

Rumours suggest a Read Dead Redemption Switch 2 version is in the works for Nintendo players, which many believe will naturally lead to a next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox.

The original Red Dead Redemption had a Nintendo Switch port and PS4 upgrade in 2023.

Read Dead Redemption FPS Needs a Boost

First and foremost, playing a game as vast as Red Dead Redemption 2 needs better frame rate than the standard 30 fps. Rockstar could get away with it in 2018, but it’s really starting to show its age seven years on.

Games such as Days Gone, The Last of Us, and God of War have been transformed with 60 fps boosts, and Red Dead 2 deserves the attention. Original RDR2 players will have a great excuse to revisit, while a whole new bunch of players can experience Rockstar’s masterpiece for the first time. Unlocked frame rate on PS5 Pro would also be welcome.

Unlocking the Graphical Potential

There have been issues with RDR2’s HDR implementation since its release, and the game’s general image can look a little blurry at times. Of course, this would be fixed with a next-gen upgrade. Players can expect native 4K at 60 fps for Grand Theft Auto 6, and RDR2 would undoubtedly have a new lease of life if it received the same treatment.

Xbox Series X owners have been able to enjoy 4K resolution for years, though it’s still capped at 30 fps. Red Dead 2 is one of the best-looking games of all time, and unlocking its graphical potential would enhance the experience tenfold.

Fixing the Read Dead Redemption 2 Bugs

All games have bugs, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is no exception. Rockstar has not patched the game to fix bugs since update 1.32, released way back in March 2024. This update fixed issues like getting stuck in stables, made improvements to online, and patched general glitches.

The RDR2 map is huge, and gamers are constantly coming across new bugs and issues. Flickering textures, dialogue issues, and problems with NPCs and animals have been reported recently. Although it’s impossible to fix all bugs, a next-gen upgrade would make the game far more stable and less glitchy.

Bringing RDR2 up to 2025 Standards

The quality of games in 2025 and beyond is becoming increasingly impressive. From the stunning Death Stranding 2: On the Beach to the sensational The Last of Us 2, gamers are being treated to modern-day masterpieces each year.

Although RDR2 remains one of the greatest games of all time, booting it up in 2025 doesn’t have the same impact as some of the newer releases. Still, a next-gen update with enhanced performance and graphics would put it on par with the best titles available right now.

Adaptive Triggers & Enhanced 3D Audio

On the PlayStation side of things, adaptive triggers and 3D audio would fit perfectly with Red Dead’s thrilling gameplay and stunning audio design. With almost 60 weapons available, feeling unique adaptive feedback on the DualSense controller would be magical.

Sony’s 3D audio is a treat on their official PULSE headsets and earbuds, and RDR2’s unrivalled sound would be exceptional. Also, with Dolby Atmos now available on PS5 and Xbox, gamers with killer surround sound setups could benefit immensely with enhanced audio.

Perfect to Revisit While Waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI

With Rockstar delaying Grand Theft Auto VI until next May, players need something to fill the void. Of course, several big hits are set to release before then, but an updated RDR2 version would be the perfect game to play before we re-enter Rockstar’s reimagination of Florida.

Red Dead 2 was the publisher’s next major release after the overwhelmingly successful Grand Theft Auto V, so a Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen upgrade would be a fitting way to see in Rockstar’s next GTA smash hit.