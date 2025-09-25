Insomniac has lifted the mystery around the hotly-anticipated Wolverine game; It was revealed during the latest State of Play and shows our human-turned-weasel with blood, claws and no compromise on violence.



Marvel’s Wolverine is not Spider-Man’s glossy New York playground, it’s gritty, sufficiently grim and unapologetically mature – even with Logan’s trademark yellow costume. Yes, that makes a return. For Playstation fans, this was a huge moment, even though the game isn’t set to hit shelves until fall 2026.

Wolverine Gameplay

The gameplay similarly didn’t pull any punches, with Wolverine slashing, stabbing and even dismembering enemies in combat sequences that will make you stick your lips out. Insomniac apparently has invested in very realistic blood and damage effects, and it truly shows in this trailer.

The approach itself is a sharp contrast to other Marvel titles as of late. The trailer also teases several key locations, from neon-soaked Japanese cities to the Canadian wilderness and Madripoor, a staple of Wolverine’s comic history, so it does seem more true to the comics than the latest iterations of Wolverine, what with Logan and Deadpool vs. Wolverine.

Who is Playing Wolverine in the Wolverine Game?

X-Men fans can rejoice too, because favorites like Omega Red and Mystique make appearances, hinting at a story filled with iconic characters and high stakes, rather than the more personalor intimate renditions of the popular claw-wielder.

If Insomniac pulls off the story, let’s the combat speak for itself, without resulting in dull button mashing, everything we know about Marvel’s Wolverine is shaping up to be a globe-spanning narrative with Logan at the center.

In other news, Liam McIntyre, known for Spartacus and Gears of War 4, will voice Logan. His gruff tone already feels like a strong fit for the character. While the game won’t land until fall 2026, Insomniac has promised more updates this spring.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently, something Wolverine himself is famously bad at, with him being notoriously bad-tempered.