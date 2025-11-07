With Sports Interactive’s Football Manager 26 (FM26) now out, career mode players are creating squads and tinkering with tactics.

Building a solid defence is crucial, with the back four being the first line of your attack and doing the nitty-gritty stuff for the team. We have scoured through the Football Manager 26 player database to find the best budget defenders for your career save.

Best Football Manager 26 Budget Midfielders in Career Mode

Roger Ibanez – $6.3m

Roger Ibanez is a supremely talented and experienced defender, racking up over 100 league appearances for Roma and playing a few games for the Brazil national team. After leaving Rome in 2023, Ibanez now plays for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian, who soon turns 27, can still play at the highest level in Europe’s big leagues, and you might be able to snap him up for around $6m in your Football Manager 26 career save. On paper, he could be one of the best budget buys in the defensive department.

Josip Juranovic – $5.5m

Josip Juranovic has had a successful time at Union Berlin since leaving Celtic in 2023. The defender, who predominantly plays as a wing-back, loves to get forward and chip in with goals, while his defensive stats are also impressive.

Juranovic has been a professional for over 12 years, and his experience will be vital. The Croatian has the potential to reach the 70s for overall stats, and he could make an excellent squad player in Football Manager 26.

Tyrell Malacia – $1m

Tyrell Malacia has been hampered with injuries since making the move to Manchester United in 2022. A long-term knee issue kept him out for the entire 2023-24 season, and he has yet to feature for the Red Devils this term.

Malacia was transfer listed and is now available at a cut price of around $1m. Even with his injury record, the Dutch defender is worth taking a punt on for that small fee. If he can stay injury-free, Malacia still has a lot to offer at the highest level.

Callum Doyle – $2m

After four years as a senior professional at Manchester City, Callum Doyle left the Etihad Stadium in August 2025. Doyle never made a Premier League appearance for City, but he racked up many league games during loan stints at Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City, and Norwich City.

The 22-year-old is now a part of the exciting project at Wrexham, but Doyle could be playing at a higher level. Incredibly, the dominant defender, who has a potential 78 overall rating on Football Manager 26, could be signed for around the $2m mark. This makes him one of the best budget defenders in the game.

Max Johnston – $1m

Max Johnston doesn’t turn 22 until Boxing Day, but the Scotland international has already accumulated over 100 senior league appearances. After two years in Austria with Sturm Graz, Johnston moved back to Britain last August, signing for EFL Championship side Derby County.

The right-back would make a great addition to your squad on Football Manager 26, especially if you can get him for under $1m. The Derby defender has a potential 71 rating and is vastly experienced for one so young.

Presnel Kimpembe – $1m

In his absolute prime, Presnel Kimpembe was among the world’s best defenders. The France international won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and a whole host of trophies during his 11-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kimpembe has recently left the Parc des Princes to sign for Qatar SC, but the former France international could still play anywhere across Europe’s big five leagues. With low wages and a potential transfer fee of under $1m, Kimpembe could be the perfect budget defender for your Football Manager 26 club rebuild.

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe – $6m

If you’re looking for a defender who’s pacey, determined, and a great team player, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe could be your man. At 24, the Frenchman still has a lot to offer and will not break the bank at under $6m.

Dina Ebimbe was part of PSG’s academy and made ten Ligue 1 appearances for the Parisians from 2019 to 2023. After a few loan spells, he left the French capital for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023. The versatile player, who can also play in midfield, is back in France on loan with Brest but could welcome a permanent move away from Germany.

Robin Fellhauer – $3.5m

Robin Fellhauer has recently made the switch to Augsburg and has impressed in Bavaria so far. The former Germany U18 international can play across the backline and in midfield, which could make him a perfect utility player in your squad. Fellhauer could also be considered a great Football Manager 26 budget buy in the midfield area.

Despite only recently being transferred, Fellhauer is worth keeping tabs on at under $3m. He is aggressive and brave, and his 90 rating for teamwork could benefit the younger players in your squad.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – Free

Takehiro Tomiyasu is still looking for a club after leaving Arsenal in July. After signing from Bologna in 2021, the Japan international made 84 league and cup appearances for the Gunners.

Tomiyasu is certainly an appealing free agent, having played over 40 times for his national side and donning the Arsenal shirt in 65 Premier League games. His injury background is cause for concern, but a fully fit Tomiyasu would make a great addition to your squad. With no transfer fee involved, his high wage demands shouldn’t be an issue, either.