Football Manager 26 is finally here, with a fully licensed Premier League and women’s football added to the franchise for the first time. Sports Interactive also promises a richer matchday experience and advanced tactical innovations.

In anticipation for the new Football Manager 26 release, we have been scouring the database for the best budget strikers to sign in your career save. Here are some top forwards who won’t break the bank.

Best Football Manager 26 Budget Strikers

Malcom – $7m

At 28, Malcom should be in the prime of his career. The Al-Hilal No. 10 has never quite lived up to the hype, though he did score for Barcelona and play twice for the Brazil national team. He was prolific for Zenit Saint Petersburg and has a solid record in the Saudi Pro League.

If you take a punt on Malcom for around the $7m mark, he could still have a lot to offer in your Football Manager 26 save. The Brazilian certainly has time on his side, and with an 85 rating for agility, dribbling, and flair, Malcom could be a top budget buy.

Timo Werner – $1.15m

Timo Werner has seemingly been around forever, despite not reaching 30 yet. The German burst onto the scene as a teenager at Stuttgart but really made his name at RB Leipzig. However, he has had two unsuccessful spells in England with London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Werner is back in Germany with Leipzig, though the Bundesliga club reportedly have no interest in extending his contract, which ends at the end of the 2025-26 season. Therefore, you could pinch Werner at a cut price. Wages will be high, but his transfer fee is likely to be low, making the German the perfect budget signing in Football Manager 26.

Mutsuki Kato – $2.3m

Mutsuki Kato may not be a familiar name in the football world, but the Japanese striker is certainly one to keep an eye on. Could he be a hidden gem in your Football Manager 26 career?

You can get Kato for just over $2m, and his 90 aggression and 95 work rate could be vital in your squad. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima striker is only 28 and has many years left in the tank, and Kato is definitely worth keeping tabs on.

Neal Maupay – $3.45m

Neal Maupay spent eight years in England before leaving Everton permanently for Marseille in June 2025. The ex-Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion forward is a capable hitman on his day, and the 29-year-old could have a few more years left at the top level.

The former France youth international likes to wind up opponents, and an 85 rating for aggression could come in handy. The Frenchman also knows where the net is, and a $3.45 transfer fee for his services could turn out to be a great bit of business in your Football Manager 26 save.

Danny Welbeck – $4.6m

Danny Welbeck has been banging in goals in the Premier League for over a decade, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker is ageing like a fine wine. At 34, you could say that Welbeck’s best days are behind him, although the Brighton ace is showing no signs of letting up. Wonderkids should take priority in Football Manager 26, but experience is priceless.

His age no doubt plays a part in his small transfer value of just over $4.5m, but the ex-England international will still get you goals. Grab him now on Football Manager 26 to make the most of his fine finishing ability.

Raul Jimenez – $6.9m

Raul Jimenez was a massive hit with the Wolverhampton Wanderers fans during his time at Molineux. A horrific head injury halted his momentum, but the Fulham striker still has outstanding attributes in the goal-scoring department.

The Mexico international could have a lot to offer, despite turning 34 in May. He was a top striker in the Premier League in his prime, and Jimenez can still get goals at the highest level. The $6.9m transfer fee will be peanuts if he finds the net on a regular basis.

Kyogo Furuhashi – $1.15

Kyogo Furuhashi was a hero during his four-year stint at Celtic Park before making a surprise switch to Rennes. The Japan international had a tough time in France but is back in Britain with Birmingham City. When starting out in your Football Manager 26 career mode, adding players like Kyogo to your squad could be a wise move.

Kyogo showed his goal-scoring prowess while in Glasgow, scoring over 60 Scottish Premiership goals for the Bhoys. Goals have been hard to come by in Birmingham, but the 30-year-old is blessed with a never-say-die attitude. With a value of around $1m, the Japanese could be the steal of the century in your Football Manager 26 career.

Alvaro Morata – $4.6m

Alvaro Morata has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Juventus, and Chelsea. He has been loaned out a couple of times since moving to AC Milan, though the Spaniard still offers a goal threat.

Morata has been sold for big money over the years, but the 33-year-old is available at just over $4.5m on Football Manager 26. For a player with a potential 83 rating, Morata could be the perfect low-budget signing for your save.

Vincent Janssen – $6.9m

Vincent Janssen has never quite lived up to the billing, scoring just two EPL goals during a forgettable three-year spell with Spurs. Nevertheless, he has found his home at Antwerp, becoming a real hit with the fans since his 2022 move to Belgium.

The 31-year-old still has the potential to be a solid striker in Europe. If you can snap him up for less than $7m, it could be money very well spent.