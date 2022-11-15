News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox Game Pass wave two titles for November 2022 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is getting a number of solid games in the later half of November, including Gungrave G.O.R.E. and Pentiment.
16 Nov 2022
Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass soccer story day one

Xbox

Image: Panic Barn / No More Robots

Share Icon

Xbox Game Pass is concluding its November 2022 releases with a range of hits on PC and console, including a handful of day-one game launches. This go around, the list is fairly short – but it’s also robust, with heavy-hitters like Gungrave G.O.R.E. and Pentiment on the lineup. There’s also the Xbox Game Pass debut of NORCO on console, and the inclusion of the delightful-looking Soccer Story to round out the monthly offering.

The variety is notable. In Gungrave G.O.R.E. you have a meaty arcade-style action-shooter. Soccer Story is a pixel RPG with a devotion to sport and absurdity. Dune: Spice Wars is a fantasy-themed 4X strategy game inspired by the original novels.

Pentiment, meanwhile, is a dense narrative adventure game designed to look like a medieval manuscript. Then you’ve got NORCO, which is a gritty point-and-click about the fallacies of human existence.

Read: NORCO Review – Refinery Eyes

There really is something for everyone.

Every new game coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

NOVEMBER 15

  • Pentiment – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Somerville – Cloud, Console, PC

NOVEMBER 17

  • Dune: Spice Wars – PC
  • Ghostlore – PC
  • Lapin – Cloud, Console, PC
  • NORCO – Cloud, Console (Already Available On PC)

NOVEMBER 22

  • Gungrave G.O.R.E. – Cloud, Console

NOVEMBER 29

  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Soccer Story – Cloud, Console, PC

NOVEMBER 30

  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – PC

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

With this announcement comes the sad news that several titles are also departing the subscription service in November 2022, including:

  • Archvale – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Deeeer Simulator – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 – Console, PC
  • Mind Scanners – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Mortal Shell – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Undungeon – Cloud, Console, PC
  • Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector – Cloud, Console, PC

To find out more about the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, check out the first wave of November 2022 inclusions here. If you’re looking for highlights, Pentiment, Vampire Survivors, and Return to Monkey Island all come highly recommended.

You can find out more about Xbox Game Pass and how to subscribe here.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
phantom liberty cyberpunk 2077
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is a paid expansion

Cyberpunk 2077's first and only major DLC expansion will be a paid one, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

Leah J. Williams
candy crush cod activision blizzard
?>
News

Activision Blizzard acquisition is about Candy Crush, says Microsoft

In a new interview, Phil Spencer has claimed Xbox's upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard is about mobile games.

Leah J. Williams
The Game Awards 2022 Winners
?>
News

How to watch The Game Awards 2022 in December

The Game Awards 2022 are set to take place in December. Here's how to tune into the show.

Leah J. Williams
multiversus marvin
?>
News

Marvin the Martian is coming to MultiVersus

MultiVersus is introducing Marvin the Martian in the game's upcoming second season.

Leah J. Williams
Screen Queensland Phantom Abyss
?>
News

Screen Queensland launches video game residency program

Screen Queensland is set to launch a brand new residency program to support early career game developers.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login