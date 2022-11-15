Xbox Game Pass wave two titles for November 2022 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is concluding its November 2022 releases with a range of hits on PC and console, including a handful of day-one game launches. This go around, the list is fairly short – but it’s also robust, with heavy-hitters like Gungrave G.O.R.E. and Pentiment on the lineup. There’s also the Xbox Game Pass debut of NORCO on console, and the inclusion of the delightful-looking Soccer Story to round out the monthly offering.

The variety is notable. In Gungrave G.O.R.E. you have a meaty arcade-style action-shooter. Soccer Story is a pixel RPG with a devotion to sport and absurdity. Dune: Spice Wars is a fantasy-themed 4X strategy game inspired by the original novels.

Pentiment, meanwhile, is a dense narrative adventure game designed to look like a medieval manuscript. Then you’ve got NORCO, which is a gritty point-and-click about the fallacies of human existence.

There really is something for everyone.

Every new game coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

NOVEMBER 15

Pentiment – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Somerville – Cloud, Console, PC

NOVEMBER 17

Dune: Spice Wars – PC

– PC Ghostlore – PC

– PC Lapin – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC NORCO – Cloud, Console (Already Available On PC)

NOVEMBER 22

Gungrave G.O.R.E. – Cloud, Console

NOVEMBER 29

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Soccer Story – Cloud, Console, PC

NOVEMBER 30

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – PC

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

With this announcement comes the sad news that several titles are also departing the subscription service in November 2022, including:

Archvale – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Deeeer Simulator – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Final Fantasy XIII-2 – Console, PC

– Console, PC Mind Scanners – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Mortal Shell – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Undungeon – Cloud, Console, PC

– Cloud, Console, PC Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector – Cloud, Console, PC

