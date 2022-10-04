Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

The latest slate of games to arrive on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming subscription services in October 2022 have been announced. In keeping with the spirit of the season, several of the titles headlining the roster include spooky adventures and ungodly monsters.

Scorn is one of the most intriguing headliners, a first-person horror adventure set in a grotesque world. A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence should also be on your radar – it’s an action-adventure game that follows two siblings as they try to survive in 14th Century France.

Also worth playing are the Telltale Walking Dead games, which set the bar for narrative adventure games when they were first released. Choice and consequence play a massive part in the action, and the first season in particular is an incredible, emotional rollercoaster worth playing, even if zombie fiction isn’t usually your thing.

Finally, don’t go past Costume Quest, a cute and lighthearted turn-based RPG from Double Fine (Psychonauts 2) where you lead a party of kids hunting for their lost friend during Halloween. The hook is that you can equip different Halloween costumes, which then transform you into that thing during the imaginative battles.

New additions to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 4 October

Medieval Dynasty (Console) – 6 October

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – 6 October

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – 6 October

Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) – 11 October

Eville (Console and PC) – 11 October

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – 13 October

Scorn – (Cloud, Console, and PC) 14 October

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 18 October

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

The following games will be removed from Game Pass on 15 October 2022, so it’s worth prioritising these if you’ve been meaning to play them. We can definitely recommend the excellent dungeon crawler, Ring of Pain, as well as the beautiful-looking Sable.

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Into The Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get a discount of ‘up to 20%’ if you decide to purchase these games to own digitally. More details about Game Pass Ultimate perks can be found on Xbox Wire.