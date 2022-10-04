News

 > Xbox

Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

Xbox Game Pass is adding a whole bunch of games to compliment the spooky season. Here are the titles coming and going in October 2022.
5 Oct 2022
Edmond Tran
A Plague Tale Requiem is coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

Xbox

Image: Asobo Studio

Share Icon

The latest slate of games to arrive on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming subscription services in October 2022 have been announced. In keeping with the spirit of the season, several of the titles headlining the roster include spooky adventures and ungodly monsters.

Scorn is one of the most intriguing headliners, a first-person horror adventure set in a grotesque world. A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence should also be on your radar – it’s an action-adventure game that follows two siblings as they try to survive in 14th Century France.

Also worth playing are the Telltale Walking Dead games, which set the bar for narrative adventure games when they were first released. Choice and consequence play a massive part in the action, and the first season in particular is an incredible, emotional rollercoaster worth playing, even if zombie fiction isn’t usually your thing.

Finally, don’t go past Costume Quest, a cute and lighthearted turn-based RPG from Double Fine (Psychonauts 2) where you lead a party of kids hunting for their lost friend during Halloween. The hook is that you can equip different Halloween costumes, which then transform you into that thing during the imaginative battles.

New additions to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

  • Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 4 October
  • Medieval Dynasty (Console) – 6 October
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – 6 October
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – 6 October
  • Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) – 11 October
  • Eville (Console and PC) – 11 October
  • Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – 13 October
  • Scorn – (Cloud, Console, and PC) 14 October
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 18 October

Every game leaving Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

The following games will be removed from Game Pass on 15 October 2022, so it’s worth prioritising these if you’ve been meaning to play them. We can definitely recommend the excellent dungeon crawler, Ring of Pain, as well as the beautiful-looking Sable.

  • Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Into The Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get a discount of ‘up to 20%’ if you decide to purchase these games to own digitally. More details about Game Pass Ultimate perks can be found on Xbox Wire.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
dead space trailer
?>
News

The first Dead Space remake gameplay trailer is here

The Dead Space remake has a spooky new trailer that'll delight fans of the original.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k games publisher take two
?>
News

WWE 2K publisher loses Randy Orton tattoo lawsuit

Take-Two has successfully been sued by tattoo artist Catherine Alexander over the use of Randy Orton's likeness.

Leah J. Williams
mighty kingdom games
?>
News

Former Mighty Kingdom staff confirm redundancies at studio

Staff have taken to Twitter to announce their redundancies in the wake of a Mighty Kingdom overhaul.

Leah J. Williams
Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red
?>
News

CD Projekt Red confirms new Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and mystery title

CD Projekt Red has announced a raft of new video games, each bigger than the last.

Leah J. Williams
super mario bros film
?>
News

The Super Mario Bros. film is getting a rare Nintendo Direct

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct in October.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login