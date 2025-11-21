News > News > PC

Xbox Black Friday 2025 Are Having Massive Savings On Over 2,000 Games

21 Nov 2025 6:44
Jamie Davis
Xbox is kicking off the holiday shopping with its most expansive Black Friday lineup yet, delivering unreal deals on everything from blockbuster games to essential gear. Gamers can score up to 75% off select Xbox titles, slash prices by as much as 85% on PC games, and get deep discounts on wireless accessories.

With more than 2,000 games in the mix, including heavy hitters like EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2, this is the perfect time to build your library. These limited-time offers launch today and wrap up on December 3, though availability and pricing may differ by region and retailer (deals are U.S.-focused).

Enjoy great discounts on fan favorites

  • Fallout 76: Original $39.99 → $9.99 (75% off, save $30). BUY NOW
  • EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 $69.99 → $34.99 (50% off, save $35). BUY NOW
  • NBA 2K26 Standard Edition $69.99 → $31.49 (55% off, save $38.50). BUY NOW
  • Hogwarts Legacy $69.99 → $10.49 (85% off, save $59.50). BUY NOW
  • Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition $59.99 → $29.99 (50% off, save $30). BUY NOW

For more discounts on Xbox digital games check here – Save up to 75% on Xbox digital games – see the full list

Explore new games on sale

  • NINJA GAIDEN 4 Standard Edition $69.99 → $55.99 (20% off, save $10). BUY NOW
  • The Outer Worlds 2 $69.99 → $55.99 (20% off, save $15). BUY NOW
  • Ready or Not $49.99 → $39.99 (20% off, save $10). BUY NOW
  • Boderlands 4 $69.99 → $55.99 (20% off, save $15). BUY NOW
  • Battlefield™ 6 $69.99 → $59.99 (15% off, save $10). BUY NOW

For more discounts on PC digital games check here – Save up to 85% on select PC digital games – see the full list

Black Friday Xbox Game Pass Deal

Join Xbox Game Pass for $1. Level up your gifting and get the perfect gift for the gamer on your holiday list. Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers access to a massive and ever-growing library of console and PC titles, with new releases added regularly. Eligibility varies; for new subscribers only. 14 days for $1; then $14.99/mo. unless cancelled. Terms apply.”

Black Friday Accessories Discounts

  • Xbox Wireless Controller $64.99 → $39.99 (38% off, save $25). BUY NOW
  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series $199.99 → $139.99 (30% off, save $60). BUY NOW

When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 28, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving. Deals typically start as early as the week before (many are already live now) and run through the weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025. Expect the biggest PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Amazon, and PlayStation Black Friday deals to peak between November 27 and December 1.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

