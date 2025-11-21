Xbox Black Friday 2025 Are Having Massive Savings On Over 2,000 Games

Xbox is kicking off the holiday shopping with its most expansive Black Friday lineup yet, delivering unreal deals on everything from blockbuster games to essential gear. Gamers can score up to 75% off select Xbox titles, slash prices by as much as 85% on PC games, and get deep discounts on wireless accessories.

With more than 2,000 games in the mix, including heavy hitters like EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2, this is the perfect time to build your library. These limited-time offers launch today and wrap up on December 3, though availability and pricing may differ by region and retailer (deals are U.S.-focused).

Enjoy great discounts on fan favorites

Fallout 76: Original $39.99 → $9.99 (75% off, save $30).

EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 26 $69.99 → $34.99 (50% off, save $35).

NBA 2K26 Standard Edition $69.99 → $31.49 (55% off, save $38.50).

Hogwarts Legacy $69.99 → $10.49 (85% off, save $59.50).

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition $59.99 → $29.99 (50% off, save $30).

For more discounts on Xbox digital games check here – Save up to 75% on Xbox digital games – see the full list

Explore new games on sale

NINJA GAIDEN 4 Standard Edition $69.99 → $55.99 (20% off, save $10).

The Outer Worlds 2 $69.99 → $55.99 (20% off, save $15).

Ready or Not $49.99 → $39.99 (20% off, save $10).

Boderlands 4 $69.99 → $55.99 (20% off, save $15).

Battlefield™ 6 $69.99 → $59.99 (15% off, save $10).

For more discounts on PC digital games check here – Save up to 85% on select PC digital games – see the full list

Black Friday Xbox Game Pass Deal

Join Xbox Game Pass for $1. Level up your gifting and get the perfect gift for the gamer on your holiday list. Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers access to a massive and ever-growing library of console and PC titles, with new releases added regularly. Eligibility varies; for new subscribers only. 14 days for $1; then $14.99/mo. unless cancelled.

Black Friday Accessories Discounts



Xbox Wireless Controller $64.99 → $39.99 (38% off, save $25).

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series $199.99 → $139.99 (30% off, save $60).

When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 28, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving. Deals typically start as early as the week before (many are already live now) and run through the weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025. Expect the biggest PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Amazon, and PlayStation Black Friday deals to peak between November 27 and December 1.