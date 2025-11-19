With the holiday season approaching fast, discounts on consoles and games are everywhere. The official Nintendo Black Friday deals are already live in the UK, with great price cuts on various Nintendo products.

We have hunted down the best of the Nintendo Black Friday deals, from discounts on Nintendo Switch 2 bundles to eye-catching price drops on some of the biggest game releases of 2025.

Big Black Friday Price Drops on the UK Nintendo Store

Get £25 Off Switch 2 + 12-Month Online

Despite only releasing in June, the Nintendo Switch 2 is already part of a Nintendo Black Friday package deal. You can get the Switch 2 and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £395.99, a solid £25.98 saving. Not a bad deal considering the Nintendo Switch 2 is already surging ahead of PS5 and Xbox in sales.

Also, you can save almost £60 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle. Nintendo is offering the console, the latest Mario Kart game, and one year of Nintendo Switch Online for £429.99.

The third Nintendo Black Friday bundle deal is a big one. You can get a £58.98 saving on the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, the Switch 2 camera, and 12 months online for just £546.96.

Huge Gaming Discounts

Many hit games are part of the Nintendo Black Friday deals on the eShop, with up to 70% off some titles. EA Sports FC 26 is available on the original Nintendo Switch at just £27.49, with the Switch 2 version priced at £29.99. Both are top prices for the best football game on the platform.

On Switch 2, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut has dropped from £44.99 to £31.49, while Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is available at just £23.99. Also, EA Madden NFL 26’s price has dropped significantly to £34.99, and you can get an NBA 2K26 & WWE 2K25 bundle for just £44.99.

Many great deals can be had on the UK’s official Nintendo Store this Black Friday, with discounts on big franchises like Castlevania, Dragon Ball Z, Fire Emblem, and loads more.

Top Deals on Merchandise & Accessories

Nintendo has deals, discounts and offers on its vast selection of merchandise, too. You can save up to 30% on Kirby, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario soft toys. Several LEGO sets have also seen a 30% reduction, with Animal Crossing and Mario Kart sets catching the eye. You can also get a bonus Yoshi Holiday Ornament with orders over £70.

For those looking for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 accessories, the Nintendo Black Friday deals have reductions on various controllers, cases, and Micro SD cards. Be quick, as all discounts will finish at the end of the month.