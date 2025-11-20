Sony To Offer Mega PS5 Deals For Black Friday 2025

Sony is slashing PS5 prices a week early for Black Friday 2025, with the PS5 Slim digital edition hitting £299.99 for the first time, £90 off PS5 Pro and disc models, plus deals on PlayStation Portal, PS VR2, DualSense controllers and more. Available at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, EE, Very, Currys and Argos—deals run through Cyber Monday (December 1) and beyond.

PlayStation’s Black Friday Deals start Nov 21, bringing discounts on:



➕ Hardware, including PS5 consoles and PlayStation Portal

➕ PlayStation Plus

➕ PlayStation Store



…and more. Full details: https://t.co/7AMGfIQunc pic.twitter.com/3zlfMvAXg8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2025

Top PS5 Console & Bundle Deals

Shop these standout early offers, updated live as prices drop ahead of November 28:

PS5 Slim Digital Edition + EA Sports FC 26

£418 at EE.co.uk (was £485.99, save £67.99)



Includes 1TB all-digital console + game (worth £55). Lighter, slimmer design with detachable disc drive option. “Most realistic football game yet.” BUY NOW

PS5 Slim Digital Edition + NBA 2K26

£449.95 at Amazon.co.uk (was £479.99, save £30)

1TB console + latest basketball sim (worth £50). Perfect for hoops fans, better value than separate purchase. BUY NOW

PS5 Slim Digital Edition (Standalone)

£409.99 at EE.co.uk (was £429.99, save £20)



First-ever discount on this 1TB model—add disc drive anytime. BUY NOW

PS5 Pro (Standalone)

£672 at Amazon.co.uk (was £699.99, save £27.99)



2TB powerhouse with 8K graphics, enhanced ray tracing and PSSR upscaling. BUY NOW

Must-Have Accessories & VR Deals

PS VR2 Headset: £399.99 at Game.co.uk (was £529.99, save £130)



Effortless setup for Horizon exclusives, GT7 VR. BUY NOW

DualSense Controller (Midnight Black): £53.99 at Amazon.co.uk (was £64.99, save £11)



Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers redefine immersion. BUY NOW

When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 28, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving. Deals typically start as early as the week before (many are already live now) and run through the weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025. Expect the biggest PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and tech discounts to peak between November 27 and December 1.