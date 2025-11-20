Best Amazon Black Friday 2025 Deals

News > News > PC

Black Friday 2025 is just around the corner, and Amazon is already rolling out jaw dropping deals to kick off the shopping frenzy. From tech gadgets to home essentials, we’ve created a list of the best offers based on expert predictions. Expect discounts up to 70% on best sellers grab them fast before they’re gone! Remember, Prime members get exclusive access and free shipping. All prices in USD; availability as of November 20, 2025.

Gaming & Entertainment

Level up your playtime with these steals.

  • PS5 Slim Console (Digital Edition): Original $449 → $399 (11% off, save $50). Next gen gaming with faster load times. BUY NOW
  • Xbox Series X 1TB: Original $499 → $449 (10% off, save $50). Powerful 4K gaming hub with Game Pass ready.
  • Meta Quest 3S VR Headset: Original $299 → $249 (17% off, save $50). Mixed reality experiences for immersive adventures. BUY NOW
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor/14-inch 1920×1080/12GB RAM/256GB SSD, $239.99 ($460 off at Amazon) BUY NOW
  • AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor/15.6-inch 1920×1080 display/16GB RAM/512GB SSD, $379.05 ($20.94 off at Amazon) BUY NOW
  • Snapdragon X Plus processor/13-inch 1920×1280 touchscreen display/16GB RAM/256GB SSD, $549.99 ($350 off at Amazon) BUY NOW
  • Intel 7 150U processor/15.6-inch 1920×1080 display/16GB RAM/512GB SSD, $589 ($110.99 off at Amazon) BUY NOW
  • Snapdragon X Plus processor/14-inch 1920×1200 display/16GB RAM/512GB SSD, $649.99 ($100 off at Amazon) BUY NOW
  • M4 chip/13.6-inch 2560×1664 display/16GB RAM/256GB SSD, $749 ($249 off at Amazon) BUY NOW
  • Intel Core i5-13420H/16-inch 1920×1200/16GB RAM/512 GB SSD, $429.99 ($70 off at Amazon) BUY NOW

  • SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard: Original $239 → $189 (21% off, save $50). Mechanical with adjustable actuation, pro-level for CS2 fans. BUY NOW

When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 28, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving. Deals typically start as early as the week before (many are already live now) and run through the weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025. Expect the biggest PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation Black Friday deals to peak between November 27 and December 1.

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

