WWE 2K23: Full roster of 180+ playable wrestlers revealed

The WWE 2K23 roster includes classic and current stars, alongside some celebrity guests.
14 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
PC

Image: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

The full roster of playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23 has finally been confirmed by 2K Games and Visual Concepts – and it’s a rather hearty list that reflects the strength of the current WWE roster. There are new and returning wrestlers included, with plenty of NXT standouts nabbing debuts in the main game.

Grayson Waller, a former Sydney, Australia-based wrestler and now a top contender in NXT, makes his debut in WWE 2K23. He’s joined by fellow Aussie Indi Hartwell, who was previously a DLC-only character in WWE 2K22. NXT’s Alba Fyre is also making her debut, alongside Aliyah, Axiom, Ezekiel, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Solo Sikoa, and other wrestlers.

Cody Rhodes is also returning to the WWE 2K roster for the first time in several years, after a brief stint on the indie wrestling scene, and his co-founding sojourn with rival wrestling company, AEW.

Read: WWE 2K23 will spotlight John Cena’s career in 2K Showcase

Here’s every wrestler included on the WWE 2K23 roster:

  • AJ Styles
  • Akira Tozawa
  • Alba Fyre
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Aliyah
  • André the Giant
  • Angel Garza
  • Angelo Dawkins
  • Apollo Crews
  • Asuka
  • Austin Theory
  • Axiom
  • Batista
  • Bayley
  • Becky Lynch
  • Beth Phoenix
  • Bianca Belair
  • Big Boss Man
  • Big E
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Boogeyman
  • Booker T
  • Braun Strowman
  • Bret ‘The Hit Man’ Hart
  • Brie Bella
  • British Bulldog
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Bron Breakker
  • Bruno Sammartino
  • Brutus Creed
  • Butch
  • Cactus Jack
  • Cameron Grimes
  • Carmella
  • Carmelo Hayes
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Chad Gable
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Chyna
  • Cody Rhodes
wwe 2k23 cody rhodes
Screenshot: 2K Games / Visual Concepts
  • Commander Azeez
  • Cora Jade
  • Cruz Del Toro
  • Dakota Kai
  • Damian Priest
  • Dana Brooke
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Diesel
  • DOINK
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Doudrop
  • Drew Gulak
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Eddie Guerrero
  • Edge
  • Elias
  • Eric Bischoff
  • Erik
  • Ezekiel
  • Faarooq
  • Giovanni Vinci
  • Finn Bálor
  • Gigi Dolin
  • Goldberg
  • Grayson Waller
  • Happy Corbin
  • Hulk Hogan
  • ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan
  • Humberto Carillo
  • The Hurricane
  • Ilja Dragunov
  • Indi Hartwell
  • IYO SKY
  • Ivar
  • Jacy Jayne
  • Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts
  • JD McDonagh
  • Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler
  • Jey Uso
  • Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Jinder Mahal
  • Joaquin Wilde
  • JBL
  • John Cena
  • Julius Creed
  • Kane
  • Karrion Kross
  • Katana Chance
  • Kayden Carter
  • Kevin Nash
  • Kevin Owens
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Kurt Angle
  • LA Knight
  • Lacey Evans
  • Liv Morgan
  • Lita
  • Logan Paul
  • Ludwig Kaiser
  • MACE
  • ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage
  • Madcap Moss
  • Mansoor
  • Matt Riddle
  • Maryse
  • Molly Holly
  • Montez Ford
  • Mr. McMahon
  • Mustafa Ali
  • MVP
  • Natalya
  • Nikki A.S.H.
  • Nikki Bella
  • Nikkita Lyons
  • Noam Dar
  • Omos
  • Otis
  • Queen Zelina
  • Randy Orton
  • Raquel Rodriguez
  • Razor Ramon
  • Reggie
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Rick Boogs
  • Ricochet
  • Ridge Holland
  • Rikishi
  • Rob Van Dam
  • Robert Roode
  • Roman Reigns
wwe 2k23 roman reigns
Screenshot: 2K Games / Visual Concepts
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Rowdy Roddy Piper
  • Roxanne Perez
  • R-Truth
  • Sami Zayn
  • Santos Escobar
  • Scarlett
  • Scott Hall
  • Seth Rollins
  • Shane McMahon
  • Shanky
  • Shawn Michaels
  • Shayna Bazler
  • Sheamus
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Shotzi
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Sonya Deville
  • Stacy Keibler
  • ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • Syxx
  • Tamina
  • T-BAR
  • Ted DiBiase
  • The Miz
  • The Rock
  • Titus O’Neil
  • Tommaso Ciampa
  • Triple H
  • Trish Stratus
  • Tyler Bate
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Umaga
  • Undertaker
  • Vader
  • Veer Mahaan
  • GUNTHER
  • Wes Lee
  • Xavier Woods
  • Xia Li
  • X-Pac
  • Yokozuna
  • Zoey Stark

If you purchase the game’s Ruthless Aggression DLC Pack, you’ll also gain access to:

  • Brock Lesnar ’01
  • The Prototype (John Cena)
  • Randy Orton ’02
  • Leviathan (Batista / Dave Bautista)

Those who pre-order the game, or purchase one of its Deluxe Editions will also nab the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes:

  • Bad Bunny (Wrestlemania 37 / Royal Rumble 2021)

WWE 2K23 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 17 March 2023.

See WWE 2K23 on Amazon

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

