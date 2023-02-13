WWE 2K23: Full roster of 180+ playable wrestlers revealed

The full roster of playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23 has finally been confirmed by 2K Games and Visual Concepts – and it’s a rather hearty list that reflects the strength of the current WWE roster. There are new and returning wrestlers included, with plenty of NXT standouts nabbing debuts in the main game.

Grayson Waller, a former Sydney, Australia-based wrestler and now a top contender in NXT, makes his debut in WWE 2K23. He’s joined by fellow Aussie Indi Hartwell, who was previously a DLC-only character in WWE 2K22. NXT’s Alba Fyre is also making her debut, alongside Aliyah, Axiom, Ezekiel, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Solo Sikoa, and other wrestlers.

Cody Rhodes is also returning to the WWE 2K roster for the first time in several years, after a brief stint on the indie wrestling scene, and his co-founding sojourn with rival wrestling company, AEW.

Read: WWE 2K23 will spotlight John Cena’s career in 2K Showcase

Here’s every wrestler included on the WWE 2K23 roster:

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Aliyah

André the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret ‘The Hit Man’ Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cactus Jack

Cameron Grimes

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Screenshot: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

Commander Azeez

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

DOINK

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ezekiel

Faarooq

Giovanni Vinci

Finn Bálor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Happy Corbin

Hulk Hogan

‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carillo

The Hurricane

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

IYO SKY

Ivar

Jacy Jayne

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

JD McDonagh

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

JBL

John Cena

Julius Creed

Kane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Lita

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

MACE

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

Madcap Moss

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Maryse

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Screenshot: 2K Games / Visual Concepts

Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Bazler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

T-BAR

Ted DiBiase

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Veer Mahaan

GUNTHER

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zoey Stark

If you purchase the game’s Ruthless Aggression DLC Pack, you’ll also gain access to:

Brock Lesnar ’01

The Prototype (John Cena)

Randy Orton ’02

Leviathan (Batista / Dave Bautista)

Those who pre-order the game, or purchase one of its Deluxe Editions will also nab the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes:

Bad Bunny (Wrestlemania 37 / Royal Rumble 2021)

WWE 2K23 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 17 March 2023.