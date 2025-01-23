Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been rated in South Korea

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has officially been rated in South Korea, suggesting it may be heading closer to launch. The listing, first spotted by Gematsu, reveals only that the game has been rated as ‘not available for minors’ (as of 16 December 2024).

That’s the Game Rating and Administration Committee’s (GRAC) toughest rating, akin to an R18+ in Australia, and equivalents elsewhere. Notably, the game was actually given an R18+ rating in Australia in December 2023, although this was likely based on a much earlier build of the game, which may have changed substantially since this lodgement. At the time, its rating was handed down due to High Impact Violence.

It’s unclear why Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was submitted to the Australian Classification Board so early, but it is a notoriously strict ratings board, so precautions may have been taken. Ahead of launch, a new ratings application is likely to be lodged – in line with the recent application in South Korea.

Read: Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 – Everything we know

Given the nature of these ratings, we can’t make any assumptions about what this means – but it is worth noting Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is targeting launch in the first half of 2025, and has been in development for some time. Its most recent rating could suggest progress is being made, and that the game is heading for launch swiftly.

Silent Hill f gets rating in South Korea

Amongst the list of other rated titles is Elden Ring Nightreign – which we know is launching in 2025 – as well as Avowed (also 2025), and Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (2024). Notably, there is also a rating for Silent Hill f included in the list surfaced by Gematsu.

Silent Hill f hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly two years, so it’s great to see the game popping up again. Like the VtM listing, its appearance suggests progress is being made, and that we can expect more news in the near future.

While a rating doesn’t always guarantee a game is releasing soon, we have seen plenty of titles pop up in the months following their listing. In fact, Silent Hill: The Short Message, a spin-off story, was fully revealed by the ACB back in 2023, and released shortly afterwards.

Those keen to see more of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 or Silent Hill f should stay tuned for more news in the coming months.