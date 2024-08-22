Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 – Everything we know

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 is an enigma. After several years in development, and two dedicated developers, we’re seemingly no closer to seeing the final game. But the rush of news every so often is invigorating, and brings fresh hope we’ll finally see the VtM sequel that Bloodlines deserves.

Keeping track of new updates has been difficult, but with publisher Paradox Interactive promising fresh communication as we head into 2025, we can look forward to a brighter future for this long-gestating project.

Here’s everything we know about Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 so far.

When does Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 release?

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 does not currently have a release date. What it does have is a “first half of 2025” release window, as of August 2024.

Given Bloodlines 2 has had several release dates and too many delays to count, you should still treat this open window with a grain of salt. Unfortunately, the game has been the victim of multiple changeovers and hushed behind-the-scenes dramas, making its future relatively uncertain.

We can hope the game will release within its announced window of 2025, given this is relatively open, but it was previously given a similar window for 2024 that it subsequently missed. Stay patient, and keep an eye out for more news.

Will Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 be cancelled?

At this stage, it looks unlikely that Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 will be cancelled, as there have been relatively frequent updates about its development, and a complete developer switch that suggests care in the development process.

It’s also frankly been in the works for too long for its publisher Paradox Interactive to give up now – we would hope, at least.

Who is developing Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2?

Now, here’s where the story of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 gets interesting. A sequel to classic RPG Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines was in development with Paradox Interactive as early as October 2015, when Paradox purchased World of Darkness owner White Wolf. World of Darkness is the umbrella franchise which covers classic tabletop RPGs Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and others.

Around the time of this purchase, Paradox Interactive engaged Hardsuit Labs (Blacklight: Retribution) to develop Bloodlines 2, as a sequel to the cult classic Bloodlines. It does appear Hardsuit itself pitched the game, and that it worked on the title for several years in earnest.

Public updates were incredibly slow to arrive for the next few years, and in 2019, the game was announced as being delayed. In 2020, it was delayed again – a move which inspired much fear about its future.

In 2021, Paradox Interactive announced a major change for Bloodlines 2: it would no longer be developed by Hardsuit Labs, but was being given to a mystery developer to continue production. At the time, this developer was not announced, but it was later revealed to be The Chinese Room – the award-winning studio behind Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Dear Esther, and Still Wakes the Deep.

As of writing, the team is still developing the game, with the support of Paradox Interactive.

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2: Plot

Despite the game’s uncertain release date, The Chinese Room and Paradox Interactive have already revealed plenty of details about what to expect of the Bloodlines 2 story. As detailed, you will play the game as Phyre, an Elder vampire who wakes from a centuries-long slumber to find a new world in disarray.

You’ll be able to pick which clan your vampire hails from (Brujah, Tremere, Banu Haqim or Ventrue, with two more options arriving post-launch) and you’ll also be able to select their gender, skills, traits, appearance, and outfits. All of these will have an impact on conversations and dialogue options.

As you play through a story of political drama and violence, you’ll need to ensure Phyre adheres to The Masquerade (the codes governing the secrecy of vampires) while also dealing with added complications – like rogue vampires, and a mysterious “voice” in their head that will guide their actions.

Here’s what else Paradox has to say about the plot of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2:

“Fight your way through a modern-day Seattle on the brink of an open war as an elder Vampire. Meet the power-players, ally yourself and decide who will rule and what the city will become. A three-front siege on Seattle, a power vacuum in the vampire court and an awakened elder at odds with the voice in their head, realised by BAFTA award winning studio, The Chinese Room.”

“You are the monster.”

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2: Gameplay

An extended look at gameplay for Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 has revealed familiar first-person adventure gameplay, with players stepping into the shoes of a custom-created vampire. In your role as Phyre, you’ll need to ensure you don’t break The Masquerade (whatever that means for your particular clan), and that you temper your power.

You’ll be able to wield super strength and deploy special vampire powers in combat, based on your ability loadout and clan, but you’ll need to deploy these abilities well (either stealthily in public, or carefully in fights) to ensure you don’t succumb to the wrath of your enemies. In some circumstances, you will also be able to bite your opponents and drain their blood, with this unlocking new strength.

When you’re not in combat, you’ll spend your time in Bloodlines 2 exploring a dark world, engaging in dialogue, and ensuring you keep your relationships with other vampires and clan members positive. As Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 is inspired by its tabletop RPG source material, you can expect to have choices in this dialogue, which will guide your own unique path through the game.

Do you need to play the original VtM: Bloodlines?

The original Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines is considered one of the best RPGs of its era, with a freedom of choice that was unmatched by its rivals. While the game is fairly well-aged now (there are modern patches to fix some of its flaws, at least), it remains an essential game.

For a basic response – no, you shouldn’t have to play Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines to enjoy Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2. The games are decades apart, and the upcoming sequel appears to be inspired by the world and mechanics of the original, without treading the same ground.

As with many legacy sequels, there will likely be references to the original game that will only be understood by those who’ve play it, but Bloodlines 2 will likely aim for a novel experience.

All that said, if you’re interested in Bloodlines 2, you should still check out Bloodlines. It’s not so aged that it’s unenjoyable – in fact, you might find a new favourite game in the process. There are so many cool systems backing the original Bloodlines, and the core story really does twist around based on your choices.

That’s not to mention the game is filled with so many iconic, memorable characters, with plots to keep you guessing until a wild final battle. You can also get the game pretty cheaply on digital storefronts, so it’s not too much of an investment for one of the best RPGs of the early 2000s.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the latest updates on Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2.