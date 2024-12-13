Elden Ring Nightreign announced at The Game Awards 2024

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment appeared during The Game Awards 2024 to announce Elden Ring Nightreign, a new standalone adventure and co-op game set in a familiar magical world of forests, castles, and bloody battles.

As you’d expect, this sequel looks absolutely brutal, and features all manner of cruel beasts, including winged dragon-like beings, oozing pus monsters, three-headed dogs, and more.

Notably, FromSoftware previously stated it would not be working on a sequel to Elden Ring in future. Clearly, that’s not the case. Rather, the team has been working quietly behind the scenes to expand the beloved world of the game.

Here’s the official description, from Bandai Namco:

“Players take on the night together in an all-new experience from the team at FromSoftware. Elden Ring Nightreign will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring.”

“Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide.”

“At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers.”

Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customise and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.”

Elden Ring Nightreign is set to launch in 2025.