Weeks after teasing a new game project via a community-driven virtual puzzle, Two Point Studios has formally announced Two Point Museum. This follow-up to Two Point Campus and Two Point Hospital will task players with establishing a museum and building its reputation among keen visitors.

Players will “curate and manage” everything in their museum, including what relics are on display. While you design and decorate your museum, you’ll also need to send teams of experts on expeditions to actually find your exhibits.

Relics can be found all over the game’s world, so you’ll need to open up your world map and chart daring courses, in the hopes of finding dazzling objects for display. As you level up, you’ll be able to venture further out, expanding the offerings of your museum and its overall appeal.

With your relics placed, you’ll then need to look after them as “exhibit maintenance is crucial.” It sounds like kids will be a frequent obstacle for your success, as they’ll constantly attempt to touch the exhibits, and thieves will also be an issue. A good manager will be able to spot all potential irritants, and send security to deal with them.

Beyond corralling your own exhibits and personalising your museum with artefacts you find, what seems most appealing about Two Point Museum is its approach to customisation. As with other games in the series, you’ll be able to build your museum with freeform creation tools, forming rooms and layouts as needed.

There seems to be a greater focus on decoration in this game, as early footage has shown off rooms filled with layers of plants, artworks, and paraphernalia. While you could decorate your campus and hospital, there appears to be more options to keep your museum visually interesting and appealing for all guests. With guided tours running throughout your days, you’ll need to ensure a neat flow in all your rooms, with great theming and artistic style backing every new exhibit.

Another twist for this iteration of the Two Point formula is that you’ll need to design your museum around your guest’s desires, rather than only for functionality. Each guest will have their own personal taste, and you’ll need to satisfy this by analysing their wants and needs, and building rooms around them.

Based on what’s been revealed so far, Two Point Museum looks like it’ll be a worthy successor to the Two Point name. Both Hospital and Campus were incredible, well-rounded management experiences with their own unique twists, and Museum aims to continue that legacy.

For now, a formal release date has not been announced, but we can expect to hear more about Two Point Museum in the coming months.