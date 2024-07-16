Two Point Studios may be teasing its next game

Two Point Studios, the developer behind the excellent sim management games Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, is seemingly teasing a new project on social media, with a variety of hints being dropped over the last few days.

The teasers form a sort of ARG (Alternate Reality Game) as players are encouraged to analyse each clue as it arrives, and work out exactly where the breadcrumb trail leads. So far, these clues are relatively scattered: a decoded note reads “Goons meet back at the lagoon” and there’s also in-game CCTV footage that features Two Point Campus Archeology students running through a campsite (possibly with stolen goods).

While the puzzle may be a simple community-building event, the timing could suggest something deeper. Two Point Studios has been hard at work on a number of game projects since the launch of Two Point Campus in August 2022. Job listings spotted by The Gamer reveal as much, with these referring to “multiple projects in development.”

So far, none of these projects have been announced, but given the aims of Two Point Studios, they’re likely to continue building the Two Point universe. A theme park sim from Two Point would certainly be appealing, and ideas like Two Point County/City have also been thrown around by fans of the franchise.

An alternative to consider is that Two Point Studios is working on an escape room / puzzle simulator – if only because the ARG seems tailored towards solving clues, and advancing a mystery. It would certainly be a novel way of expanding the Two Point universe, and inviting players to test their skills.

Two Point Studios has promised new reveals in its ARG over the coming weeks, as more pieces of the puzzle are found. For now, it’s unclear what the mystery is leading towards, and whether it will just be a nice community-bonding activity but regardless, it’s been entertaining to follow.

Those keen to crack into some clues can follow along with the Operation: Charter event via social media and the Two Point community blog. Whatever rewards are waiting – new game, DLC, or simple engagement – there’s always joy in solving a slippery mystery.