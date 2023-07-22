News

 > News > PlayStation

How to join the Tekken 8 CNT Closed Beta in July 2023

Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for fighting game Tekken 8, to take place over two weekends in July 2023.
22 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta

PlayStation

Image: Bandai Namco

Share Icon

Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for its upcoming fighting game Tekken 8, as previously hinted in a Steam Store listing. Two sessions will run in July 2023, encompassing weekend periods, with the first being exclusive for PlayStation 5 players, and the second open to two additional platforms, PC and Xbox Series X/S

The closed network test beta will feature all announced characters for Tekken 8 so far, including the newly-revealed Claudio Serafino.

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from Harada

Those interested in participating can simply apply on the official website, and selecting their preferred platform.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Times and Dates

Week 1 – PlayStation 5 Only

Begins: 21 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 24 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 21 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Week 2 – PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Begins: 28 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 31 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 29 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Included Characters

Included Stages

  • Urban Square
  • Yakushima
  • Rebel Hangar
  • Sanctum
  • Arena

Tekken 8 currently has no confirmed release date.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
baldurs gate 3 choices 17,000 endings
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 reportedly has 17,000 possible endings

No two games of Baldur's Gate 3 are going to be the same, thanks to player-driven choices.

Leah J. Williams
freeplay: parallels 2022
?>
News

Freeplay: Parallels returns to MIGW in October 2023

Freeplay: Parallels will return as part of Melbourne International Games Week 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Gundam Evolution
?>
News

Gundam Evolution will be shut down in November 2023

Gundam Evolution was only launched in September 2022.

Leah J. Williams
murder by numbers epic games store eso
?>
News

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers are free on the Epic Games Store

The latest free game offerings on the Epic Games Store come highly recommended.

Leah J. Williams
dolphin emulator steam nintendo controversy
?>
News

Nintendo Wii and GameCube emulator Dolphin cancels Steam launch

Dolphin will no longer launch on Steam, as the team requires permission from Nintendo.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login