Summerfall Studios launches Malys Kickstarter campaign

Summerfall Studios, the Melbourne-based team behind musical RPG Stray Gods, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for its next game, Malys. As previously announced, this is an “unholy rogue-lite deckbuilder” where you play as a former priest who turns to demon hunting and exorcism to save a corrupt city (and possibly himself).

The crowdfunding push for the game reveals the clearest look at what to expect, with glimpses at the angels and demons hiding in its darker corners, as well as the reveal of Noah himself. For those familiar with the art and design of Summerfall Studios, led by Art Director Benjamin Ee, it will be no surprise that the game’s many characters are – quite frankly – blindingly attractive.

Beyond looks, the Kickstarter campaign has also revealed Malys‘ style and flourish is inspired by the works of Zdzisław Beksiński, Dave McKean, and Marcos Mateu, as well as films like Constantine, Nightmare Alley, and most surprisingly, Dark City.

Those who know and love Dark City will be aware that it’s often unfairly written off due to comparisons to The Matrix, but it remains the much better and more artful film. I digress, but it has to be said. Malys being related to Dark City in design is wildly exciting to me, personally.

Image: Summerfall Studios

Those keen to learn a little bit more about the game also get some new, tantalising details in this campaign. Here’s what you need to know, per Summerfall Studios:

“You ride into a dark and forbidding city in the dead of night. It’s a city festering with evil, teeming with demons that have taken possession of the innocent, and somewhere among them lies the target of your hunt: Malys, a demon of extraordinary cunning and power.”

“As Noah, former priest turned exorcist and demon hunter, you’re armed with your faith and a variety of tools ranging from the holy to the dark and arcane… but you’ll need much more for this hunt, and there will be precious few allies to provide them.”

Noah will use faith, and research into the occult, to perform a variety of exorcisms, fighting back against demon hordes in rogue-lite, card-based battles. As you progress, the story will shift and change around Noah, allowing you to pursue a range of paths in the quest to destroy evil.

Based on early screenshots, part of your journey will involve exploring a map of unknown dangers, with demons potentially hiding around every dark corner. You’ll meet a variety of folks in your travels, and while some hide regular secrets, others will be demons in need of exorcism, or even angels attempting to pull your strings. Determining who to trust will be imperative to your journey, and in the quest to find and defeat Malys.

How to support Summerfall Studios’ Malys

Those excited by the game’s concept can now head to Kickstarter to learn more about Malys, and how to support Summerfall Studios. As the team has made clear, Malys will only become the best game possible with the support of its potential audience – so if demon-hunting and exorcisms are your vibe, it’s worth checking out what Summerfall is cooking.

“So few studios get to release a second game, and the second project is often the one that can provide studio stability and longevity,” Liam Esler, Managing Director of Summerfall Studios said in a press release. “We need your help to make Malys a reality that can be another brick in the path of character driven, story focused, comprehensive single player experiences free of endless microtransactions and never-ending roadmaps.”

Early pledges for the game start at AUD $25, with more exclusive rewards (including the ability to design a demon or scene for the game, and the option to voice a character) available for those with ample cash to spare. Head to Kickstarter to learn more about support tiers, and what to expect of the upcoming game.