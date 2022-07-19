News

 > Mobile

Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed to 2023

Zynga's upcoming team-based combat game needs a bit more time before it's ready for wider release.
19 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
star wars hunters release date delayed

Mobile

Image: Zynga

Share Icon

Upcoming arena combat game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed to 2023 so the studio can meet the ‘high expectations’ of keen fans. The news was announced on Twitter, where publisher and developer Zynga confirmed the ambitions for the title meant the game was in need of polish.

‘Our ambition is to create a competitive battle arena game that will entertain for years to come,’ Zynga said. ‘To ensure we meet the high expectations we are setting for fans globally and ourselves as developers, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars: Hunters.’

‘We invite all players to join us on Vespaara when Star Wars: Hunters launches in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. We understand game delays are frustrating, however, our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the Arena.’

Read: Multiple new Star Wars games are currently in development

Testers who already have access will still be able to play the game, and new content will be dropped regularly, however the full launch is now further away than expected. Regardless, there’s still a lot to look forward to.

Star Wars: Hunters looks to be a unique experience for fans of the franchise, with the battle arena genre opening up the possibilities for fresh combat, and an array of new characters. Early looks at the game have already shown off clear standouts, including Utooni, who is literally two Jawa brothers in a large cloak, and J-3DI, a droid who believes he’s actually a real Jedi.

There’s a real sense of creativity and colour in this arena battler, and while it’s gone through several delays ahead of its launch, there’s hope it retains its sense of fun, humour and over-the-top antics in the final build.

We’ll have to wait until 2023 to see more of the game, but the wait should give the development team ample time to smoothen rough edges, and welcome keen new players into the fold.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
exoprimal everything you need to know capcom dinosaurs
?>
News

Exoprimal - Everything to know about Capcom's sci-fi dinosaur shooter

Exoprimal is Capcom's new sci-fi multiplayer game where you fight overwhelming hordes of dinosaurs.

Edmond Tran
pokemon brilliant diamond shining pearl leak
?>
News

The Pokemon Company is building its own museum

The Pokemon Company is building its own 'archive and museum' to better preserve its iconic history.

Leah J. Williams
sam kerr kylian mbappe fifa 23
?>
News

Australia's Sam Kerr is now a FIFA 23 game cover star

Australia's Sam Kerr and France's Kylian Mbappé will share the Ultimate Edition cover of the game.

Leah J. Williams
games expansion pack fund
?>
News

Screen Australia announces $4 million support for 31 games

The Games: Expansion Pack fund has been extended by AU $1 million due to the quality of applicants.

Leah J. Williams
xbox ultimate game sale deals
?>
News

The best deals from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale

Check out the latest blockbuster video game sale from Xbox.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login