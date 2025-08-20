News > News > Xbox

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds to Host Open Network Test Between August 29th and September 1st

20 Aug 2025 11:19
Peter Morgan
Sonic Racing Crossworlds

The time where Sonic and Mario were legitimate rivals may have long passed, but here Sega is releasing a kart racer in the months following Mario Kart World’s successful debut. Sonic Racing Crossworlds is looking to include a cast of characters outside of the Sonic universe itself, going so far as to feature Spongebob Squarepants and his best friend Patrick Star in the roster (as paid DLC).

Before its release on the 25th September, there’ll be an open network test that players can get involved in to try out the latest version of the game for PS5, Xbox Series Consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch consoles – excluding PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which the full game will release for.

Sonic Racing Crossworlds Release Date

To get involved, head over to Sega’s official Sonic Racing Crossworlds website and look out for when the links to the downloads for the test version of the game go live.

Then, once that’s downloaded, you can get involved when the testing window officially begins.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that though the test is said to start on August 29th at 12pm, this is time zone sensitive – meaning that in reality it’s UTC+8, meaning you might have to adjust what this means for when you start playing.

Purpose of the Test

Many multiplayer games feature these kinds of network tests before the game officially launches; it’s something that Elden Ring and its multiplayer spin-off Nightreign have both done, for example.

The purpose is to improve functionality and highlight any potential issues that the developers need to fix before release, meaning that when the game comes out, players can immediately dive into the multiplayer with minimal setbacks.

Sonic Racing Crossworlds Characters

As mentioned previously, as well as an extensive selection of Sonic characters there are a whole host of varied Sega characters confirmed for the game, either in its base form or as DLC.

These include Pacman, Ichiban Kasuga from the Yakuza series, as well as Persona 5’s Joker. In fact, between August 31st and September 1st, the network test will include the option to play as Joker, giving Persona fans an extra reason to get involved.

So far the confirmed characters are:

  • Alex
  • Amy
  • Big
  • Blaze
  • Charmy
  • Cream & Cheese
  • Creeper
  • Dr. Eggman
  • Dread
  • Egg Pawn
  • Espio
  • Ghosts
  • Hatsune Miku
  • Ichiban Kasuga
  • Jet
  • Joker
  • Knuckles
  • Metal Sonic
  • Nine
  • Omega
  • Pac-Man
  • Patrick
  • Rouge
  • Rusty Rose
  • Sage
  • Shadow
  • Silver
  • Sonic
  • SpongeBob
  • Steve
  • Storm
  • Super Sonic
  • Tails
  • Vector
  • Wave
  • Werehog
  • Zavok
  • Zazz
I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

