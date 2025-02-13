Elden Ring Nightreign officially launches in May 2025

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have confirmed Elden Ring Nightreign will release for PlayStation, Xbox , and PC on 30 May 2025. While we knew the game was arriving this year, it’s fair to say this early arrival is relatively unexpected. Just like the game was surprise-revealed at The Game Awards 2024, it’s now been surprise-revealed for its formal launch.

Notably, the news also follows the fall of embargo for early previews, with many of these being positive and optimistic about the game’s future. Over on PC Gamer, early reviewer Morgan Park called it “damn fun” and praised its combat and build variety. While they were less positive about network issues which held back progression, and the game’s possible repeatability, overall, they were satisfied, and keen to see more of the experience.

The Verge offered a balanced take on the game, suggesting it pinches somewhat from Fortnite, while expanding the world of Elden Ring into a new, streamlined format with neat roguelike elements. Polygon believed Nightreign pulled this off successfully, in a fun, frantic combination of battle royale and traditional Elden Ring / Soulslike combat.

As noted by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, this is a very different sort of Elden Ring experience – one designed to be a co-op multiplayer experience shared with friends. In rounds of gameplay, players will charge together to face off against enemies and bosses, with progression pushed back by a “harsh and unforgiving world.”

Here’s the official description: “Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide.”

“At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers.”

While it’s not quite a sequel to Elden Ring, it appears Nightreign will feature a unique exploration of Elden Ring‘s world, while introducing brand new multiplayer mechanics designed for a whole new audience. If you’ve ever side-eyed those multiplayer Elden Ring mods, or thirsted after more opportunities for co-op beyond summonings, Nightreign looks to provide that experience.

As announced, there’s not long to go before the game launches – Elden Ring Nightreign is set to arrive on 30 May 2025. Visit the Bandai Namco Entertainment website for more details.