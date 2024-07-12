Screen Australia opens new round of games funding for local devs

Screen Australia has opened its Games Production Fund and Emerging Gamemakers Fund for new applications, inviting emerging and established Australian developers to submit their projects for consideration. As announced, the deadline for submissions for both funds is 12 September 2024, so there’s a few weeks to put together an application that fulfils the funding criteria.

For a brief rundown, here’s what developers need to know about each fund, and their general purpose.

Emerging Gamemakers Fund

The Emerging Gamemakers Fund is largely targeted at early career developers in Australia who are just finding their voice. It provides up to AUD $30,000 to support the creation of a game prototype, or the release of a “micro-scale” game.

Games eligible are at the ideation or pre-production stage, and preference is given to projects that are for underserved audiences, or ones that represent individuals or teams of diverse/underrepresented backgrounds. It’s also important for games to demonstrate “creative innovation” and experimentation within the game making process. Basically, if you’ve got a neat, creative idea that has novelty, or a sense of cultural or personal worth, it’s worth applying to this fund.

While the Emerging Gamemakers Fund is only small-scoped, it can create some runway for developers to work on ambitious, creative projects that may then be eligible for other grants, funds, or publishing opportunities. You can learn more about this fund on the Screen Australia website.

Games Production Fund

The Games Production Fund is a more significant fund designed to support established game developers and studios through to the release of their games. This fund provides up to AUD $100,000 worth of support for games with a budget of AUD $500,000 or more, and is hinged specifically on milestones.

Developers applying must specify what milestones they’ve hit with their in-development projects, and how funding will help them advance to the next level. Milestones include: early access and full game releases, creating a vertical slice or demo, or developing an early-stage prototype of significant quality and potential impact.

This fund is very goal-based, and anyone who applies must have a clear, articulable development plan, and a playable prototype that demonstrates steps towards a milestone. Games should be in the pre-production or production stage of development, and be well-advanced to be considered. You can learn more about the Games Production Fund here.

As announced, both funds are now seeking applications from eligible developers who fit Screen Australia’s criteria. Applications should be well-considered prior to submission, to ensure the best possible outcome.