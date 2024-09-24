News

 > News > Culture

RMIT is hosting a solarpunk ARG in Melbourne this October

Reworlding: Cardigan Commons is set in a future Melbourne.
24 Sep 2024 11:22
Leah J. Williams
rmit reworlding game

Culture

Image: RMIT Future Play Lab

Share Icon

The RMIT Future Play Lab and Regen Melbourne have announced a unique solarpunk-themed Alternate Reality Game (ARG) set to take place in Melbourne, Australia on 5-6 October 2024, during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

Reworlding: Cardigan Commons will shut down Cardigan Street, Carlton for “two days of urban play” as participants immerse themselves in a futuristic live-action roleplay. In the events of Reworlding, it is the year 2050, and Naarm Melbourne has “grown into a sprawling megacity grappling with climate change, societal shifts, and evolving technologies.”

Game designers from the Future Play Lab will guide players on a quest through this future, as they “shape the city’s regeneration by joining factions, gathering resources, solving puzzles, and working together on creative solutions to make [this] future community thrive.”

There are elements of Live Action Role Play (LARP) in this journey, as well as “strategic gameplay” buoyed by the game’s designers. As players work towards building up the future city of 2050, they will need to manage their resources, take part in negotiations, build alliances with fellow players, and make decisions that will guide the story of the game.

Read: Melbourne International Games Week 2024: What you need to know

Reworlding‘s mission is to explore how we might live together in a rapidly changing world, highlighting the importance of cooperation, resilience, and diverse perspectives,” the game’s designers said in a press release.

“It’s not just a game – it’s a unique opportunity to play out what our future communities might become: how we adapt to environmental and social challenges, and how we create solutions together.”

Those keen to take part in the Reworlding ARG will need to purchase a ticket for entry. Early birds are priced at AUD $48.00, general tickets for both days are AUD $64, and single day tickets are AUD $32.

You can learn more about this event and what participation entails on the Reworlding website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
fantasy life i the girl who steals time
?>
News

Level-5 Vision 2024: Every major announcement

Level-5 Vision 2024 spotlighted Professor Layton, Fantasy Life, a new Yo-kai Watch, and more.

Leah J. Williams
holy horror mansion yo kai watch
?>
News

Yo-kai Watch spiritual successor Holy Horror Mansion announced

Holy Horror Mansion will pick up where Yo-kai Watch left off.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k24 playstation plus
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Free monthly games for October 2024

Here's all the latest free PS4 and PS5 games available to download if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

Leah J. Williams
alan wake 2 lake house dlc
?>
News

Alan Wake 2's Lake House DLC launches in October 2024

The Lake House is calling your name.

Leah J. Williams
Ghost of Yōtei tsushima
?>
News

Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yōtei launches in 2025

Ghost of Yōtei is set around Mount Yōtei in the year 1603.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login