RMIT is hosting a solarpunk ARG in Melbourne this October

The RMIT Future Play Lab and Regen Melbourne have announced a unique solarpunk-themed Alternate Reality Game (ARG) set to take place in Melbourne, Australia on 5-6 October 2024, during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

Reworlding: Cardigan Commons will shut down Cardigan Street, Carlton for “two days of urban play” as participants immerse themselves in a futuristic live-action roleplay. In the events of Reworlding, it is the year 2050, and Naarm Melbourne has “grown into a sprawling megacity grappling with climate change, societal shifts, and evolving technologies.”

Game designers from the Future Play Lab will guide players on a quest through this future, as they “shape the city’s regeneration by joining factions, gathering resources, solving puzzles, and working together on creative solutions to make [this] future community thrive.”

There are elements of Live Action Role Play (LARP) in this journey, as well as “strategic gameplay” buoyed by the game’s designers. As players work towards building up the future city of 2050, they will need to manage their resources, take part in negotiations, build alliances with fellow players, and make decisions that will guide the story of the game.

“Reworlding‘s mission is to explore how we might live together in a rapidly changing world, highlighting the importance of cooperation, resilience, and diverse perspectives,” the game’s designers said in a press release.

“It’s not just a game – it’s a unique opportunity to play out what our future communities might become: how we adapt to environmental and social challenges, and how we create solutions together.”

Those keen to take part in the Reworlding ARG will need to purchase a ticket for entry. Early birds are priced at AUD $48.00, general tickets for both days are AUD $64, and single day tickets are AUD $32.

You can learn more about this event and what participation entails on the Reworlding website.