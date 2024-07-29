Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) takes place from 3-13 October 2024, bringing with it a major celebration of Australian-made and international video games, open for everyone to join in. As in past years, MIGW is aiming to be bigger and brighter than ever, with a host of special events highlighting games, art, technology, and culture.

Returning events include the developer-focussed Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP), High Score, Play Now Melbourne, Big Games Night Out, and PAX Australia, but there’s also a host of other, smaller events taking place throughout the ten-day celebration.

Here’s all the major events to keep an eye on during MIGW 2024.

Education Symposium – 3-4 October

The Education Symposium is a new two-day event with a focus on building “stronger connections and pathways between secondary and tertiary students and educators and the local industry.” The event will include discussions about careers in games, as well as mentoring opportunities, a hackathon, and a live session delivered in parallel with a similar conference in Denmark.

Games for Change Asia-Pacific Festival – 4 October

The Games for Change Asia-Pacific Festival is a showcase designed to “explore and showcase the transformative power of games to make the world a better place through positive change in education, health and social change.” It’ll be hosted at ACMI, with a range of talks exploring topics like neurodivergence, human relationships, plant and wildlife education, and more.

High Score – 5-6 October

High Score also returns during MIGW 2024. This event is all about celebrating music and sound in video games. The conference will feature local and international speakers from Remedy Entertainment, Summerfall Studios, Sony, and more, and aims to connect and educate audio professionals, composers, sound designers.

Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) – 7-9 October

GCAP is also back for this year’s MIGW. This professional development and networking event will connect local and international game developers, with a range of talks aiming to educate and “level up” games professionals. Panels this year will focus on sustainability, workplace culture, and adaptation.

Australian Game Developers Awards (AGDAs) – 9 October

At the Australian Game Developers Awards (AGDAs), the best of Australian game development will be celebrated. This annual awards show delivers accolades to the most deserving developers and studios, with a focus on highlighting extraordinary achievement.

Play Now Melbourne – 10 October

Play Now Melbourne is a chance for local Australian game developers to connect with potential publishing partners and platform holders, with elevator pitches allowing for new connections. This year’s pitching sessions will be attended by organisations including Devolver Digital, ID@Xbox, Team17, Massive Monster, Raw Fury, Fellow Traveller, PlaySide Studios, and more.

Big Games Night Out – 10 October

Big Games Night Out returns at MIGW 2024. This annual event is “an immersive night of games, music, cosplay and more,” and the best part is it’s free for everyone, of all ages. The event aims to introduce games as an approachable medium for everyone, with a variety of activations and celebrations taking place at Fed Square. This will include a cosplay runway, esports tournaments, playable digital and tabletop games, dance-offs, treasure hunts, live music, and more.

Freeplay: Parallels – 10 October

Freeplay: Parallels is a one-night showcase spotlighting experimental, personal, and culturally significant game projects from a range of studios, with each presenting on the intricacies of their work. This year, Parallels takes place at Melbourne Town Hall, and it will be followed by a special after-party.

PAX Australia – 11-13 October

To conclude Melbourne International Games Week 2024, the public PAX Australia exhibition will return to the MCEC. This three-day event spotlights games of all kinds, and features various panels, talks, tournaments, demos, and more from games industry guests and adjacent folks.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from MIGW 2024.