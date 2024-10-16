Riot Games is “building for the future” by laying off staff

Riot Games has announced significant layoffs for its League of Legends development team, with the excuse that it’s looking to secure “the right expertise” for the future of the game. In a statement, Riot claimed to be looking to solve “today’s challenges faster while also building for the future.” That means more than 30 employees will now lose their jobs.

A statement from Riot co-founder Marc Merrill attempted to spin these layoffs as being positive for players. Merrill claimed it wasn’t about “reducing headcount to save money” but about ensuring League of Legends remains “great” in the years to come.

Strangely, Merrill also noted the League team “will eventually be even larger than it is today” as Riot Games continues to develop the next phase of the game. While over 30 employees are losing their jobs today, Riot Games will continue to grow and hire more staff in future.

“While the League team will ultimately be larger after these changes, what matters more than size is having the right team, right priorities, and a sustainable approach to delivering what players need,” Merrill said. “If we’re solving the wrong problems, more resources won’t fix it. It’s about building smarter and healthier, not just bigger.”

Those now losing their jobs in one of the toughest recent times for the economy and the jobs market will get a severance package including a minimum of six month’s worth of pay, an annual bonus, job placement assistance, health coverage, and more.

In closing his statement, Merrill claimed to have full confidence in the leadership of Andrei van Roon (Head of League Studio), Paul Bellezza (Executive Producer, League of Legends), and the rest of the League team, who will be “leading the charge in this next phase of League’s journey” and overseeing “ambitious plans” for the future.

Merrill’s statement has caused major concern from the League community, which has criticised the company’s planned layoffs, and the tone of the announcement. Many have pointed out this is the second wave of layoffs Riot Games has initiated this year, while others have expressed concerns about the game going backwards, as existing staff are potentially forced to work harder on new updates.

In the months ahead, Riot Games will continue to support League of Legends, although with a significantly reduced headcount. Our thoughts are with those laid off in the latest round of cuts at Riot Games.