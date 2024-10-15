Video game news has been dire lately. Amidst countless layoffs, company restructures, buyouts, mergers, game cancellations and beyond, it’s all been a bit gloomy. There is the pervading sense the games industry has hit a wall, and that recovery will be a long and arduous process that leaves many by the wayside. Against this backdrop, PAX Aus 2024 was a good reminder of why the games industry is still worth salvaging. It was a reminder of just how powerful games can be, and why so many are drawn to experience the medium.

Across three full days, thousands of video game enjoyers poured into Melbourne (locals, those from interstate, and overseas guests) to experience a celebration of gaming. There were playable demos for a variety of upcoming games, some from Australia, some from New Zealand, and some from further afield. There were those there for the photo ops – of which there were plenty – and others there to share new memories with friends.

There’s a certain excitable mood that accompanies PAX Aus every year, and even the state of the industry was not enough to dampen this burble. Everywhere you looked on the PAX Aus 2024 showfloor, there were faces of wonder and sheer happiness. There were some more concerned-looking faces as well, but that was largely down to drawing bad hands in Magic: The Gathering.

Sorry, Steph. (Image: GamesHub)

In past years, there has been a lament about larger companies not having much of a presence on the showfloor of PAX Aus 2024 itself. Realistically, it feels more like the show has outgrown the need for big, flashy demos from the likes of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. There was more than enough energy brought by folks wandering the many halls of the MCEC. (That’s not to mention the “big reveals” portion of PAX Aus was dutifully covered by the hardware folks this year, with Valve coming in clutch to reveal the long-awaited launch of the Steam Deck in Australia.)

In lieu of major demos, the AIE, CODE NZ, and PAX Aus Indie Showcase booths were packed with crowds looking for something different. The GamesHub crew flitted through many booths, finding gems in the delightful Burger Bois, the beautiful Blaktasia, and the loosey-goosey, silly-billy My Arms Are Longer Now.

The indie game section of PAX Aus is always vibrant, and this year, it featured an incredibly diverse array of games, all of which felt unique. Over the last few years, blockbuster releases have developed a fairly homogenous vibe – safe choices, familiar gameplay. In the realm of indies, where there are fewer angry shareholders to please, some of the most creative, innovative, and insightful video game experiences can be found – and amongst the bustle of PAX, there were plenty of folks willing to discover them, with big crowds at nearly every booth.

Read: PAX Aus 2024’s furry Cult of the Lamb wedding was joyous

Whether it was experiencing the sights and sounds of being on an Australian train, learning more about the natural environment, or just taking time to chill and create the perfect burger for willing customers, there was a smorgasbord of neat ideas on show.

Another loose observation of the show floor was the growth of the tabletop area. The Wizards of the Coast booths, which covered Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons were always pumping, with tables full. The nearby freeplay zones seated hundreds of people, all playing different games. Everywhere you looked, there was a new and novel card game being played, and dozens of rules being discussed and debated.

If you stopped to really look – to observe the crowds, their interactions, the way they played – it was a fantastic insight into what games mean, and why they’re so important.

This was typified by the dual Cult of the Lamb-themed weddings that took place at PAX Aus 2024. It takes a lot of courage to get married at PAX Aus, in front of many strangers. For one couple, there was the added layer of (unfair) public judgement in that they wedded in furry suits.

Image: GamesHub

But the crowd at PAX Aus 2024 were nothing but supportive, hooting and hollering where appropriate, clapping, laughing, some even crying – knowing that a wedding is a precious experience, and that the lovely couples choosing to share their love at PAX Aus was very special, indeed.

Playing Cult of the Lamb helped both couples strengthen their relationship pre-wedding, and as a knock-on impact, their wedding helped to strengthen the connection between those at PAX Aus.

These two weddings stopped crowds. Hundreds gathered around, on the top and bottom layers of the MCEC. Regardless of the couples being strangers, and of different fandoms, everyone was excited for them, and happy to share in their moment. That’s the nature of a convention like PAX Aus, and the nature of loving video games.

Folks who are strangers are still connected by games. They’re still connected as they wander the PAX Aus showfloor. That’s why video games are so special, and why they’re worth protecting. They’re creative, and engaging, and frequently relatable, and in these shared experiences, folks grow closer. And yes, sometimes, they marry.

Away from the PAX Aus showfloor, as rolling media coverage reports yet more layoffs, it’s always important to remember this is why video games are so important. It’s why creators continue to create, despite the circumstances. It’s why there is such passion for games, in all their many forms. PAX Aus 2024 was a very welcome reminder of all of this, and more.