Powerhouse has today announced an exciting, brand new initiative championing the creativity and development of First Nations video games, in collaboration with First Nations creative agency Awesome Black.

“Powerhouse are thrilled to collaborate with Awesome Black and integrate video games into our programming,” said Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah. “This is an exciting opportunity to highlight the cultural significance of video games and how, as a modern medium, they can deliver new and complex ideas in an accessible and interactive way.”

The initiative will involve a two-year collaboration between Awesome Black and Powerhouse, which – in conjunction with TAFE NSW – will feature a host of creative learning programs and events, including a free school holidays Creative Studio Workshop focusing on specific aspects of game creation. Once delivered, this workshop will become part of the Lang Walker Family Academy program at Powerhouse Parramatta.

Image: Rob Hookey

Working with the team at Awesome Black

For Awesome Black founder Travis DeVries, it’s a collaboration he didn’t see coming. “Awesome Black is absolutely blown away to have our work in the video game development space recognised in this way,” he said. “This opportunity builds the foundation for cementing our creative output as works of cultural significance, both now and in the future.”

As Head of Gaming, Ben Armstrong echoed DeVries’ excitement. “My first reaction was ‘Ouss Ouss!’ (hell yeah) and a huge thank you to the invaluable work that Chloe [Appleby] put into listening to me, seeing us, helping us see the importance of what we are creating in a new way, and advocating for First Nations space in the digital games,” he said.

In addition to workshops, Powerhouse will support the learning and skill development of the Awesome Black team by forging connections with industry partners, facilitating mentorship opportunities, and supporting attendance at relevant conferences, courses, and workshops as they deliver Fear of a Blak Planet – the team’s first video game.

“When Ben and I originally started working on this project we had so many big ideas and dreams … [and] when Ben told me that the Powerhouse was coming on board as a partner, I was truly blown away,” said DeVries. “We were so glad to be able to be a part of this initiative, with the Powerhouse team recognising video gaming and First Nations culture in the spaces that it deserves to be recognised.”

Once Fear of a Blak Planet – which explores re-Indigenising Australia – is released, Awesome Black and Powerhouse will host an industry-focused event showcasing the game, alongside a development documentary that highlights the First Nations creatives involved throughout development.

“I’ve had an interesting history working with museums, and museums have an interesting history of dealing with First Nations heritage,” said DeVries. “To have the Powerhouse be a core part of helping build the next generation of First Nations cultural expression through a video game is an incredible thing. It gives what we are doing here a gravitas that we never thought possible.”

According to Powerhouse games curator Chloe Appleby, it’s exactly the type of collaboration the team has been working towards. “Supporting and championing the growing NSW games community to create unique stories and support knowledge sharing has been an important driving force for the work we are doing at Powerhouse,” she said.

“I am thrilled that this initiative with Awesome Black will not only create opportunities for mentorship within the team for the development of their game, but empower young creatives in learning about game creation … Fear of a Blak Planet is an exciting and necessary story to be told, that will inspire young First Nations creatives and aspiring game devs to do the same.”

It’s that level of understanding that showed the team at Awesome Black that this collaboration was something special. Armstrong said it best: “This partnership is significant because Chloe and the team at the Powerhouse are authentic in their support of First Nations people, the digital games industry in NSW, and creating ways for people to enjoy, learn, and explore the wonderful world of digital games.”