News

 > News > Culture

Powerhouse announces major First Nations initiative with Awesome Black

Powerhouse and Awesome Black are teaming up for a two-year collaboration set to create opportunities for young First Nations creatives.
22 Jul 2024 9:00
Steph Panecasio
Awesome Black - Fear of a Blak Planet / Powerhouse collaboration

Culture

Image: Awesome Black

Share Icon

Powerhouse has today announced an exciting, brand new initiative championing the creativity and development of First Nations video games, in collaboration with First Nations creative agency Awesome Black.

“Powerhouse are thrilled to collaborate with Awesome Black and integrate video games into our programming,” said Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah. “This is an exciting opportunity to highlight the cultural significance of video games and how, as a modern medium, they can deliver new and complex ideas in an accessible and interactive way.”

The initiative will involve a two-year collaboration between Awesome Black and Powerhouse, which – in conjunction with TAFE NSW – will feature a host of creative learning programs and events, including a free school holidays Creative Studio Workshop focusing on specific aspects of game creation. Once delivered, this workshop will become part of the Lang Walker Family Academy program at Powerhouse Parramatta.

Awesome Black team
Image: Rob Hookey

Working with the team at Awesome Black

For Awesome Black founder Travis DeVries, it’s a collaboration he didn’t see coming. “Awesome Black is absolutely blown away to have our work in the video game development space recognised in this way,” he said. “This opportunity builds the foundation for cementing our creative output as works of cultural significance, both now and in the future.”

As Head of Gaming, Ben Armstrong echoed DeVries’ excitement. “My first reaction was ‘Ouss Ouss!’ (hell yeah) and a huge thank you to the invaluable work that Chloe [Appleby] put into listening to me, seeing us, helping us see the importance of what we are creating in a new way, and advocating for First Nations space in the digital games,” he said. 

In addition to workshops, Powerhouse will support the learning and skill development of the Awesome Black team by forging connections with industry partners, facilitating mentorship opportunities, and supporting attendance at relevant conferences, courses, and workshops as they deliver Fear of a Blak Planet – the team’s first video game.

“When Ben and I originally started working on this project we had so many big ideas and dreams … [and] when Ben told me that the Powerhouse was coming on board as a partner, I was truly blown away,” said DeVries. “We were so glad to be able to be a part of this initiative, with the Powerhouse team recognising video gaming and First Nations culture in the spaces that it deserves to be recognised.”

Once Fear of a Blak Planet – which explores re-Indigenising Australia – is released, Awesome Black and Powerhouse will host an industry-focused event showcasing the game, alongside a development documentary that highlights the First Nations creatives involved throughout development.

“I’ve had an interesting history working with museums, and museums have an interesting history of dealing with First Nations heritage,” said DeVries. “To have the Powerhouse be a core part of helping build the next generation of First Nations cultural expression through a video game is an incredible thing. It gives what we are doing here a gravitas that we never thought possible.”

According to Powerhouse games curator Chloe Appleby, it’s exactly the type of collaboration the team has been working towards. “Supporting and championing the growing NSW games community to create unique stories and support knowledge sharing has been an important driving force for the work we are doing at Powerhouse,” she said.

“I am thrilled that this initiative with Awesome Black will not only create opportunities for mentorship within the team for the development of their game, but empower young creatives in learning about game creation … Fear of a Blak Planet is an exciting and necessary story to be told, that will inspire young First Nations creatives and aspiring game devs to do the same.”

It’s that level of understanding that showed the team at Awesome Black that this collaboration was something special. Armstrong said it best: “This partnership is significant because Chloe and the team at the Powerhouse are authentic in their support of First Nations people, the digital games industry in NSW, and creating ways for people to enjoy, learn, and explore the wonderful world of digital games.”

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
reachout level up
?>
News

ReachOut launches Level Up streaming fundraiser in August

ReachOut, Level Up will raise funds for youth mental health support programs in Australia.

Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk edgerunners lucy
?>
News

Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be a guest fighter in Guilty Gear Strive

Arc System Works has confirmed a major crossover for Guilty Gear Strive.

Leah J. Williams
the sims movie adaptation
?>
News

The Sims 4 will finally let you apply makeup looks to all outfits

Check a box, and you'll only have to set your Sims' makeup once.

Leah J. Williams
multiversus samurai jack
?>
News

MultiVersus: Season 2 includes Samurai Jack, Beetlejuice

Samurai Jack just can't catch a break.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda game studios
?>
News

Bethesda employees have unionised to protect workplace rights

OneBGS USA will work towards a new contract with Microsoft in the coming weeks.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login