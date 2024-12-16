Pokemon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island expansion arrives tomorrow

Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting its first major expansion on 17 December 2024, with the announcement landing quietly, prior to the Game Awards rush. As announced, Mythical Island will introduce 80 new cards to collect from booster packs, including five new ex cards, five new Trainer cards, and some new “immersive” full art cards.

So far, a range of these cards have been revealed in a new trailer for Mythical Island, including Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex. We’ve also seen full art cards for Vaporeon, Dedenne, and Marshadow, as well as as fresh artwork for Tauros, Exeggcute, and Magmar. Two of the new Trainers revealed in the Mythical Island trailer are Blue and Leaf.

When the expansion launches in-app, players will be able to open brand new packets to collect these cards, with these being separate from the Genetic Apex collection. Presumably, these booster packs will remain available for those still working on finishing their pulls, so you won’t have to worry too much about hurrying to collect all 226 original cards before the next set drops.

Mythical Island is the first in a range of planned expansions for Pokemon TCG Pocket, which has already proved to be a major success for The Pokemon Company. In the days following launch, the company confirmed new booster packs would release regularly in future, alongside a variety of in-game events (wonder pick, battles). It also confirmed there would be new features in future, including the option to trade certain cards with your friends.

With reports estimating the game earned a whopping USD $120.8 million in its first month, and with this number likely rising since then, it certainly makes sense that The Pokemon Company, Creatures, and DeNA would look to expand the game in future.

Those players keen to nab new cards will be able to do so from 17 December 2024 PT/ET. We expect there will be a quick update for the game on this date, and then Mythical Island will officially arrive, with that cutesy Mew in tow. Stay tuned for more on the new set.