The Game Awards 2024 were a much-needed cap for a dark year, with the ceremony being as bright-eyed and glittery as ever. It’s the 10th anniversary, so we’re going BIG! With some of the biggest, most unexpected announcements we’ve seen at a Game Awards show in a while, we’re blown away.

Ahead of the show, host Geoff Keighley stayed fairly tight-lipped about what was in store – but that led to some novel surprises amidst the award presentations, performances, and presenter speeches. Whether you missed it live or you’re looking to relive the show, read on for a complete breakdown of every major tidbit revealed.

Here’s all the biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2024.

Note: This is a liveblog, and will be edited and updated throughout the show. To follow along with all the action from The Game Awards 2024, head to YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook, Kick, or Steam.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound kicked off the night

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Game Awards 2024 kicked off strong, with an unexpected Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound reveal. With a demon-filled trailer, oodles of slashing swords, and a couple of flips thrown in for good measure, it was certainly a vivid way to get started for the day

One Move Away looks big for fans of Unpacking

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Described as “a new kind of cosy game”, the reveal of One Move Away had us very much feeling Unpacking vibes. Do you love stacking things? Are you an organisation fan? Do you mentally play Tetris when you try to shove a bunch of stuff in your car? You’ll probably be on board.

Slay the Spire II looks extremely cool

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a cast of intriguing looking characters (and a host of freaks! We love the freaks here at GamesHub!), Slay The Spire II is coming – and it’ll be in early access in 2025.

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle is bringing us to a whole new ecosystem

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Mint Rocket is at it again – Dave the Diver: In the Jungle is taking us in a whole new direction, kicking off into the aforementioned jungle.

Thick as Thieves gets a cheeky reveal trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In a vividly lit, colourful reveal trailer, our first look at Thick as Thieves has finally come, bringing with it a cheeky peek at some really cool environments, weapons and characters.

Shadow Labyrinth is giving Pacman/horror energy

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Bandai Namco presented an “alternate take on a legendary series” at the Game Awards 2024 with the world premiere of Shadow Labyrinth, which has the wildest energy – think, Pacman meets the shadowy monster that haunts your nightmares. Incredible.

Steel Paws is brilliantly cute

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Short and sweet, the trailer for Steel Paws immediately hooks you in and frankly, we want to see more. A beautifully colourful addition to the Game Awards 2024 line-up!

Tales of the Shire gets a closer look

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a guided look from CozyK, Tales of the Shire looks like it’s going to appeal significantly with both Lord of the Rings fans and cosy gamers alike.

Stalcraft: X Operations made a quick appearance

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a funky looking dude ripping through the streets and careening off edges, Stalcraft X Operations looks pretty wild.

The Midnight Murder Club is taking applications

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Welcome to the Midnight Murder Club! A sentence that we perhaps weren’t expecting to hear at the Game Awards 2024, but one that immediately carries a lot of appeal.

Kyora looks intriguingly cute

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Pugstorm, the team behind Core Keeper, revealed a new, cute and exciting offering at the Game Awards 2024: Kyora.

Rematch is taking football online

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

From the creators of Sifu, we hope you’re down for a lil bit of football (or soccer, if you’re that way inclined), because Rematch is bringing that energy.

Solasta II looks visually stunning

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a heavy mystical energy and some extremely cool character design, Solasta II is aesthetically striking and we’re intrigued to see more.

Harrison Ford made a surprise appearance

Sure, this isn’t exactly a game reveal, but NOBODY was expecting this legend to come out at the Game Awards 2024. After a cheeky little Muppets cameo, Todd Howard, Troy Baker and HARRISON FORD (!!!!) popped out to present the award for Best Performance.

The Witcher 4 just shot RAPIDLY up to the top of our list

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

First cab off the rank in the Game Awards 2024 main show is a big one – the world premiere of The Witcher 4 is here and WE ARE SO HERE FOR IT. Coming from previous Game of the Year-winning studio CD Projekt Red, the trailer is starts off as scandalously as a bathtub scene, but the visuals are wild and our hearts skipped a beat when we realised what was emerging. The DETAILS, the CHARACTERISATION, the MUSIC, the MONSTERS! CIRI!!!

(Editor’s note: I am LOSING my MIND. How am I expected to focus after this?!)

Elden Ring: Nightreign is coming in 2025

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A brand new standalone game from FromSoftware was up next at the Game Awards 2024. Elden Ring: Nightreign looked sick, with massive monsters, tricky-looking combat and hectic armour.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is coming to PC

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It’s time! PC users are going to be treated to a fun surprise, with Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth coming to join them soon enough on January 23rd, 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now (bring back Harrison!)

With another cheeky look at the game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of GamesHub’s top games of the year (spoilers for our GOTY posts, keep an eye out next week!), so we’re always down to see more. There isn’t anything new to reveal here, but we mostly just wanted to note it down so we could say how much we would like to see more Harrison Ford – bring him back out!

An untitled project from genDESIGN is giving us a brand new really big guy to obsess over

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Another world premiere for The Game Awards 2024, the announcement trailer for the latest project of genDESIGN is huge, in a very literal way. As expected from the creators of Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian, this means we’re getting a brand new big friend!

Civilization VII‘s opening cinematic got the orchestra treatment

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Sometimes you just need a choir of beautiful voices to accompany a brand new video for an opening cinematic, no? The Game Awards 2024 truly has something for everyone, even choral fans.

The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay trailer just got Bachman-Turner Overdrive stuck in our heads

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Who’s ready for a gameplay trailer with a classic old-school voiceover? We are! From Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds 2 looks extremely cool and the trailer has such fun vibes that we needed to take a moment just to giggle – but it’s fair to say that song will for sure be stuck in our heads all day. Coming in 2025!

Split Fiction is the latest co-op game from Hazelight Studios

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Josef Fares himself came out to drop a bunch of cuss words, win the wild t-shirt competition, and reveal the latest project from Hazelight Studios – Split Fiction, brand new co-op adventure that will apparently (and we quote) “take you on a f**king ride”. It’ll be here in just a couple of months, on March 6th, 2025!

Steel Hunters is ready for playtesting now

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As big fans of big mechs, the reveal that Wargaming’s new project is ready for some cheeky playtesting definitely piqued our interest. Steel Hunters is available to playtest now!

Blackfrost: The Long Dark II has such a cool aesthetic

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a gloriously moody aesthetic and even a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis, Blackfrost: The Long Dark II looks extremely sick. We’re very keen to see more of this one.

Borderlands 4 gets its official first look

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Randy Pitchford sure came out with one thing and one thing only to do: bring us the first look at Borderlands 4. With a much less fast-paced trailer than we were expecting, it gave us the chance to really look hard at what’s on the cards for the highly anticipated game, coming in 2025.

Final Fantasy fave Clive is coming to Tekken 8

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This announcement from the Game Awards 2024 is specifically for the Clive lovers out there. Your beloved boy is coming to Tekken 8! Commiserations to everyone who was hoping for Tifa, but we’re pretty stoked.

Splitgate 2 gets a new gameplay trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Coming in 2025, Splitgate 2 joined the Game Awards 2024 line-up with this brand new gameplay trailer.

Virtua Fighter is BACK!

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

We were going to make a cheeky joke about how shocked we are to hear there’s another world premiere in the Game Awards 2024, but we’re too stuck on the fact that Virtua Fighter is back! Huge!

Project Century comes out swinging with a jaunty jazz number and big punches

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Taking us all the way back to 1915 with a jaunty little jazz number, it looks like we’re going to be punching our way through the streets (and occasionally crowbar-ing our way through the streets) in a back-to-back announcement from RGG studio: Project Century.

Hideo Kojima is here to bring velvet suits back in a big way

It’s Kojima time at the Game Awards 2024! Before he even announces anything, we’re making a note here to say that the velvet suit is a very cool look and we respect it wholeheartedly.

(Editor’s note: Can you tell we’re highly caffeinated while writing this? No? Great!)

Turok Origins is coming to let us all get dino-happy

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Dinosaurs, axes and a Sauron-esque tower, oh my! Turok Origins is coming and the entire office just said, “oh my god” out loud.

Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny is coming!

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Complete with a pre-reveal costume lead-in (an extremely appropriate energy for the Game Awards 2024, we say), Helldivers 2 is scoring sick new content entitled Omens of Tyranny.

Warframe 1999 is dropping tomorrow

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It wouldn’t be the Game Awards 2024 without a reveal that drops almost straight away! Warframe 1999 is set to drop on December 13 (US), so here in Australia we’ll likely get a go tomorrow on the 14th. Oh, the wonders of time zones!

Onimusha: Way of the Sword looks right up our alley

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Let’s get spooooooky! With ominous red balls of fire leading us in, the reveal of Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword was extremely aesthetic. Coming 2026!

The First Berserker: Khazan release date trailer has a powerful energy

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Well hey there, Russo brothers – we didn’t expect to see you here at the Game Awards 2024! That said, the cinematic trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan brings even more funky red fire magic, some gloriously freaky looking enemies, and some (if we may say) extremely attractive characters.

Dungeon & Fighter: ARAD is a vibrant new game from Nexon

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

We won’t lie, we all started grooving a little bit at the music in this brand new reveal from Nexon. Dungeon & Fighter: ARAD scores extra points for the wild clam-looking ship (?)… Monster? Whatever it seems to be, we’re a fan.

Dying Light: The Beast has us ready to mess up some zombies

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

We’re here for any trailer that features a glimpse of Francisco Goya’s Saturn Devouring His Son – it really brings up a powerfully specific energy. With a lead character that very much resembled Ted Lasso‘s Roy Kent and a whole host of zombies to whack, Dying Light: The Beast was a fun addition to the Game Awards 2024.

The Statler and Waldorf asides are poking fun at Keighley, Kojima and the whole show

This is just a little note to say that more Muppets should feature in award shows. Let Animal host the Oscars! Bring Kermit to the Tonys! There is no live show that wouldn’t be improved with the presence of a puppet, and we’ll die on that hill.

Squid Game: Unleashed – ready or not, here it comes

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Even just the music sets us on edge, but the Squid Game: Unleashed display is well and truly an ominous addition to the Game Awards 2024. Coming to Netflix in just a few days, it’ll be available for everyone – whether you have a Netflix subscription or not!

Stage Fright is a new co-op game from Ghost Town Games

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

From the creators of Overcooked comes a very fourth-wall breaking meta trailer for Stage Fright. This new co-op adventure featuring a bunch of cool looking one-eyed, four-legged freaks is definitely one to keep an eye on. Both eyes, even (if you’ve got ’em).

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is coming (imagine us saying that in a strong Jon Snow voice)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Jon Snow alert! Jaime Lannister alert! Game of Thrones: Kingsroad has a whole host of familiar faces and we’re intrigued to see how well it aligns with the series. It’ll be dropping sometime in 2025 – for the sake of the bit, we’re betting it’ll be sometime in the northern hemisphere’s winter. Check back in later down the line to see if we were right!

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is coming to PC

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It feels like The Last of Us: Part II Remastered only just came out, but it’s actually been nearly an entire YEAR. The passing of time is a void but PC users have been so patient, and now they get to be rewarded. Come April 3rd, 2025, the game will be available on PC!

Den of Wolves teases early access timing

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The latest project from GTFO creators 10 Chambers, Den of Wolves is a co-op heist FPS game that looks very cool, and it looks like we’ll be hearing from them soon for an early access date.

Zenless Zone Zero content reveal had a fun moment of CSI: Miami energy

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

There’s something about a clip that includes the dramatic removal of sunglasses that has us intrigued. How very Horatio Caine! From that to a magical sounding song, it’s fun to get a good look at Astra!

Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds got a short and sweet little teaser

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In a blink and you’ll miss it little trailer, we got a glimpse of Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds – which, according to Geoff Keighley, joins “a legendary gaming franchise”. Appropriately speedy clip for an appropriately speedy game. Heck yeah.

Mafia: The Old Country is coming in summer 2025

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The official story trailer for Mafia: The Old Country brings a very strong energy to the Game Awards 2024. The game will be coming out in 2025 – summer for those of you in the northern hemisphere, winter for us here down south.

Taking a moment to appreciate Infinity Nikki

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It may not technically be a reveal, but the trailer for Infinity Nikki features more music that’s getting us bopping (a very necessary vibe after writing up all this news for the past few hours). With twirling skirts, gorgeously colourful environments and now this jazzy little vibe, Infinity Nikki already has such a strong place in our hearts – and our review round-up proves we’re not the only ones!

Dispatch stars very funny duo Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a bit of banter between two of the leads kicking off the reveal, the Game Awards 2024 plays host to the first look at Dispatch, starring Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey and Jeffrey Wright. It looks like a whole lot of fun and we’re definitely intrigued to see how well the comedy lands.

Okami Sequel was absolutely a shock to our systems

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Touted as a truly “magical” reveal for the Game Awards 2024, Okami was something we ABSOLUTELY did not see coming. Production is just about to begin on the game, directed by Hideki Kamiya, and we’re personally about to begin picking our jaws up off the floor.

Crimson Desert has a release window

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The latest project from Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert scored a brand new release date announcement trailer, featuring sci-fi structures, fantasy beasts and all manner of in-between. Coming late 2025!

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet rounds off tonight’s world premieres with a BANG

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The final world premiere of the Game Awards 2024 featured a wildly exciting first look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, with footage captured entirely in the game engine. We spot Tati Gabrielle! And another excellent 80s synth vibe!

We’re very hyped for this – especially knowing the soundtrack from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is going to be wild. Having been worked on in secret for a while now, it’s extremely exciting to see what’s next on the cards from Naughty Dog.