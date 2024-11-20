Pokemon TCG Pocket has reportedly earned US $120.8 million since launch

Pokemon TCG Pocket, the mobile game adapting the beloved Pokemon Trading Card Game, has reportedly earned USD $120.8 million since launch in late October, with revenue rising week-on-week. Per AppMagic estimates shared by PocketGamer.biz, it earned USD $8.2 million on November 15th alone, with this marking the biggest day yet for the game.

While some of the excitement around the launch has now settled, with players working into a rhythm of pack openings, battles, and Wonder Picks, it appears they’re still forking out for new card packs and digital goodies, in the attempt to stay ahead of the power curve and complete card collections. (Per the game’s roadmap, new collectible card sets will land by the end of the year.)

On average, players are spending around USD $6.4 million per day on the game, with Japan contributing the most revenue. It’s reportedly responsible for around 42% of global spending on Pokemon TCG Pocket, with the US contributing 28%.

As noted by PocketGamer.biz, the current performance of Pokemon TCG Pocket makes it The Pokemon Company’s second-biggest mobile game ever, behind global phenomenon Pokemon GO. It’s not too far behind Pokemon GO, though – it’s only USD $18 million behind Pokemon GO‘s launch for the equivalent period.

Read: Pokemon TCG Pocket is your next mobile game obsession

Folks just can’t seem to get enough of opening packs and virtual battling.

It’s no wonder the game has gone so well to date – beyond Pokemon being a well-loved, long-running franchise, Pokemon TCG Pocket is also buoyed by fun, moreish mechanics, and a clever battle system that makes matches an absolute joy.

“Wherever it goes from here, Pokemon TCG Pocket has already arrived as a rich, full-featured mobile app positively brimming with pure joy and excitement,” we wrote of the game in the days following its launch. “If you’ve yet to check it out, now might be the time – so at the very least, you can claim you were there before it became the next big thing.”

Based on AppMagic‘s estimate, the game is already well on the way to becoming the next big thing, garnering plenty of critical praise, as well as impressive commercial success. Given how well it’s gone so far, we can safely assume The Pokemon Company and developers Creatures Inc. and DeNA have much bigger plans for Pokemon TCG Pocket in future, with new booster packs and brain-tickling features currently in the works.