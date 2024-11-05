Pokemon TCG Pocket is reportedly earning over USD $3 million per day

Pokemon TCG Pocket is seemingly another major smash hit for The Pokemon Company, with new analysis from AppMagic (via mobilegamer.biz) suggesting the newly-released mobile game is making over USD $3 million per day. It’s estimated that it’s already earned around USD $12 million in the four days since launch, and these numbers are holding steady, as players nab premium passes and spend cash on unlocking new booster packs.

It’s cracking the top of the mobile game charts in multiple regions worldwide, and if Twitter / X engagement is anything to go by, there’s plenty of folks actively engaging with the game in social circles. In the days since launch, it’s been near-impossible to scroll a timeline without seeing a player sharing their latest EX or rare pull, or offering friend codes for Wonder Picking and future trades. (Once trading is unlocked, Pokemon TCG Pocket is likely to pop off even more.)

As noted by mobilegamer.biz, we’ll have to wait to see whether Pokemon TCG Pocket can sustain player interest. For now, it does appear to be moreish and feature-rich enough to enthral plenty of players – you can open two free booster packs per day, and take part in a range of other activities to keep the fun vibes going – but long-term support will be needed to continue providing reasons to return.

There’s an obvious solution that will keep players going, in the arrival of new themed booster packs to collect, but the team behind Pokemon TCG Pocket is yet to confirm release cadence, or how these new packs will be rolled out.

Whatever the case, it’s clear Pokemon TCG Pocket is currently in a very good place, with strong uptake and spending in a range of global markets. As you might expect, the largest portion of in-game spending is from Japan (45%), followed swiftly by the United States (25%), Taiwan (5%) and Hong Kong (4%). Then, it’s South Korea and France on 3% of total spend.

Despite these spending stats, it’s the United States that has downloaded the game most, representing 31% of the game’s total install base. It’s followed by Brazil (11%) and Mexico (6%). It goes to show that even if you download the game, you don’t necessarily have the spend money on it. The game’s non-paid features feel strong enough to exist without forking out cash.

Given how well the game has gone so far, largely with marketing by word-of-mouth, we expect big things in future. As long as Pokemon TCG Pocket maintains its level of approachability and avoids hyper-aggressive microtransactions, it could be a long-term success story to rival Pokemon GO in engagement and passion. Stay tuned for what’s next.